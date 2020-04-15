Clever's Allie Clevenger couldn't help but feel a bit anticlimactic concerning her signing ceremony last week, given the quarantined lifestyle the coronavirus pandemic has us all enduring.
"I signed at my house. It wasn’t your typical signing," she said, referring to signing her letter of intent with Drury. "It’s unfortunate because you look forward to signing at school with all your friends."
Clevenger actually wasn't sure who she was signing to play for. Drury announced assistant Amy Eagan to be Molly Miller's successor as head coach this week. Miller left the Lady Panthers April 7, after being hired at Grand Canyon.
Eagan had been responsible for the majority of Drury's recruiting rapport with Clevenger and thus the Clever standout was happy to see her promoted. The two actually have known each other for two years, going back to Eagan's tenure as head coach at Truman State.
"When she was at Truman, she started recruiting me and then she also recruited me at Drury," Clevenger said. "I think coach Eagan is the perfect match for the job. She’s a great person, she’s competitive and has a lot of passion for the game."
Clevenger has already played plenty at Drury's O'Reilly Family Event Center. She helped the Lady Jays to multiple wins each of the past four seasons in the Pink & White Tournament.
It served as a perfect intro for her to the Lady Panthers.
"The Pink & White Tournament made Drury feel like home to me," Clevenger said. "Also, I went to their elite camp for four years. Their girls are nice and down to earth. That’s what stood out the most to me."
The Lady Panthers have become an NCAA D-II power. They were 32-0 and ranked No. 1 this year and were 180-17 in six seasons under Miller.
"I think it’s their drive. They work hard," Clevenger said of Drury's winning ways. "We haven’t talked much about philosophy, yet. I’m sure we’re going to continue the Drury tradition, as far as intensity and do some new things along the way."
The Lady Panthers' recruiting class could also include Carl Junction center Katie Scott. The COC Player of The Year and the Class 4 Miss Show-Me Basketball, Scott gave Drury a verbal commitment before Miller's departure. She's since re-opened her recruiting while keeping Drury as an option.
Scott originally gave Missouri State a commitment as a junior a year ago, but re-considered following Lady Bears coach Kelly Harper being hired by Tennessee.
Given their history together, Clevenger will try to help in Drury's recruiting efforts with Scott.
"We were on the same travel team for five or six years," Clevenger said. "She’s an incredible player. We play well together. Me and her have a good connection with the pick and roll."
Clevenger, who was also recruited by Central Missouri State, Evangel and Three Rivers, purposely waited until the end of her senior season to announce her intentions to play for Drury.
"They offered in October. I was excited because I could see them in my future," she said. "But I wanted to focus on school ball at the time and do as much as I could for our team. After our season, I was ready to commit."
Clevenger finished her Lady Jays career with 1,902 points and 236 3-pointers while shooting 40 percent or better from 3-point land three seasons. Her senior year saw her put up 694 points, 143 rebounds, 90 assists and 52 steals. She made 171-of-197 free throws (87 percent).
The 5-foot-8 combo guard projects well at the college level. She already has proven she can create her own shot and shoot off the dribble.
"I’ve always been capable of shooting off the dribble. That has always felt comfortable to me," Clevenger said. "The summer before my senior year, I worked on creating my own shot more because I knew I was going to have to use it more during my senior year.
"I also definitely had to work on my leadership skills and my communication with the girls," she added. "I felt like that put my game on a whole new level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.