Clever guard Allie Clevenger's career-high 23.9 scoring average as a senior earned her a repeat selection to the All Mid-Lakes Conference First-Team.
Clevenger scored in double figures in all 29 Lady Jays games. She made 70-of-197 3-point attempts (36 percent) and was an 87-percent free-throw shooter (171-of-197). She also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists a night.
Clevenger, who was an All-SWCL First-Team pick as a sophomore, finished with 1,902 career points.
The remainder of the First-Team includes Skyline's Justine Barb and Miranda Quennoz, Strafford's Logan Jones and Emma Compton, Fair Grove's Brooklyn Luna and Forsyth's Scarlett Texeira.
Lady Jays sophomore forward Ruthie Brown is a second-team selection. Brown averaged 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.
Other second-teamers are Skyline's Emma Crawford and Alyee Gunter, Fair Grove's Bailee Morgan, Forsyth's Kaylee Henning and Strafford's Taylor Dormann and Mica Chadwell.
Clever's Madison Gladney and Mackenzie Simpson received honorable mention recognition.
Gladney average 7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds a game. She totaled 38 blocks. Simpson shot 43 percent from 3-point land (56-of-129).
