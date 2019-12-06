Alli Clevenger powered Clever’s girls basketball team into the championship game at the Fair Grove Tournament, as the Lady Jays beat the host Lady Eagles 64-49 Thursday.
Clevenger poured in a career-high 35 points.
In first-round play earlier in the week, Clever downed Springfield Catholic 59-27. Clevenger netted 17 points and Ruthie Brown aded 14.
