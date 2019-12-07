The mouthpiece Jake Twigg sports on the gridiron might become part of his uniform on the hardwood.
“That’s what my Mom tells me,” the Clever guard said Friday.
Twigg had two front teeth chipped, as the Jays repeatedly slashed away at Fair Grove’s lead before being clipped by the Eagles 54-46 in a semifinal at the Clever Tournament.
Twigg triggered Clever’s comeback with a 14-point performance. He left remains of two teeth on the court after a scrum for a loose ball a couple minutes into the second half.
“I got my head shoved into the ground by accident when I was lying on the ground and that knocked them out,” Twigg said. “Until I get in to the dentist and get them fixed, I’ll have a lisp.”
Cue the band to play the classic "All I want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth."
Twigg sternly told his teammates not to alert coach Luke Brosius of the results of the incident.
“I knew something happened. But he was telling everybody to be quiet,” Brosius said. “He didn’t want to come out of the game. You love his heart, character and competitiveness. He wants to win, no matter what. He’s all about the team.”
Twigg doesn’t have the luxury of being a stationary shooter. The 5-foot-8 whiz-kid does most of his damage during daring drives through the lane against much taller defenders. He stayed on course Friday.
“I tried to keep doing what I do. I wasn’t going to back down just because I lost my teeth,” Twigg said. “They were kind of playing off of me, so whenever I would come off a screen I would try to take advantage.”
Twigg's layups and Bryce Gelle's four 3-pointers allowed Clever (2-1) to stay within striking distance of Fair Grove and stage a dramatic rally in the final minutes. The Jays pulled as close as two points, 48-46.
Blaze Akins shot for a tie, after he made a steal out of Clever’s full-court press and charged for a layup in front of two Eagles. Alas, the shot bounced too hard off the backboard.
“I told Blaze, ‘You don’t walk out of here blaming yourself. Every one of our guys had a role and could have done something a little bit better to change the outcome,’” Brosius said. “The guys all picked him up, which was good to see.”
Fair Grove got the ensuing rebound and threw the ball downcourt to an open David Oplitnok. As he attempted a layup, he was fouled by Twigg with :18 remaining. Officials ruled it was an intentional foul. The Eagles made it a clinching four-point possession, as Oplitnok made a free throw and then, off an-inbounds pass, converted a three-point play.
“I couldn’t slow down and ended up running him over by accident,” Twigg said of the intentional foul. “I was going for the ball initially and just kept going.”
With Clever’s frenetic pace and explosiveness, the Jays figure to be a streaky team. Already, the Jays have enjoyed a 20-1 run against East Newton and a 20-6 spurt versus Marshfield.
“Early in the season as you get new guys on the varsity, you never know what you’re going to get from them,” Brosius said. “A game like this is telling of what kind of guys you’ve got. I love the character of our guys, their work ethic and ability to keep fighting. It starts and ends for us on the defensive end and we were locked in defensively.”
Center Taylor Genzler had a monster night on the boards, but was limited to two points opposite Fair Grove’s tallish front line.
“We would like a little more offense from him,” Brosius said. “It’s tough for him when teams have three or four guys with height because they’re going to surround him every time he catches the ball.”
Twigg, who had to underdog a root canal due to a collision while shooting hoops his freshman season, didn’t have to worry about telling his mom about his chipped teeth after the game
“I already smiled at her as she was in the stands,” he said with a laugh.
Clever and Springfield Catholic meet for third place at 2 p.m. today.
CLEVER (46) — Reeves 2 0-0 6, Twigg 6 1-2 14, Pellham 3 2-5 9, Gelle 5 1-3 15, Genzler 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-11 46.
FAIR GROVE (54) — Gilpin 6 0-0 13, Broyles 2 0-0 5, Berry 6 0-0 15, Oplotnik 5 5-7 17, Hoskins 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 5-9 54.
Clever 9 10 14 13 - 46
Fair Grove 12 15 9 18 - 54
3-point goals - Gelle 4, Berry 3, Reees 2, Oplotnik 2, Broyles, Gilpin, Twigg, Pellham.
