Clever's question for an elusive District championship continues, as the Lady Jays lost to Mt. Vernon 49-39 in the Class 3 District title game Friday.
Senior standout Allie Clevenger was part of four Clever teams that combined for an 81-31 W-L record. But the Lady Jays three times fell in District finals.
Clevenger, who scored 21 points, accounted for all 10 of Clever's 10 points over the second and third quarters. During that stretch, Mt. Vernon enjoyed a 25-10 spurt.
Mt. Vernon 49, Clever 39
MT. VERNON (49) — Johnston 2 2-2 7 Cassity 4 6-7 16, Stokes 5 4-4 14, Schubert 2 0-0 4, Prescott 2 2-4 6, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 14-17 49.
CLEVER (39) — Clevenger 6 7-8 21, C. Simpson 1 2-2 4, M. Simpson 1 0-0 3, Gladney 0 1-2 1, Brown 3 2-2 10. Totals 11 12-14 39.
Mt. Vernon 6 14 11 18 - 49
Clever 14 5 5 15 - 39
3-point goals - Clevenger 2, Brown 2, Cassity 2, M. Simpson, Johnston,
