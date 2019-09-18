Clever's volleyball team netted a 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Billings on Tuesday.
For Billings, Bailey Groves garnered a dozen kills and 24 digs, Morgan Heimer had nine kills and eight digs, Bailie Williams dished out 22 assists and Lauren Herd added five kills and 19 digs.
