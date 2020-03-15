Quinn Gundelfinger will get the chance he never dreamed of by being able to renew old acquaintances during Clever's season-opener Friday versus Timberland.
The Jays' junior shortstop lived in Wentzville and attended Timberland through his eighth-grade year.
"Just a bit of a lifestyle change," Gundelfinger said regarding his family's move from Wentzville, population 39,414 to Clever, population, 2,668. "I went from a class of 500 to 80-something.
"When coach (Justin Snider) told me Timberland is coming here to get some games in against us, Monett and Reeds Spring, I was like, ‘Whoa, really?’ I didn’t expect that at all," he added. "I get to play against all the kids I grew up with."
Gundelfinger's former Timberland teammates are in for a bit of a shock. Matter of fact, Clever fans who haven't seen him since the Jays' 1-0 Class 2 Sectional loss to Ava last May are in for a surprise, as well.
The 5-foot-6, 135-pound sophomore from a year ago has blossomed into a 5-11, 165-pound junior.
He had resigned himself to expecting such a growth spurt to occur after he graduated from high school.
"My Dad is 6-1. But my family has always been late bloomers," Gundelfinger said. "I didn’t think it would happen now. But all of a sudden I decided to grow. I’ve always been the shrimp on the team. I’m not the smallest anymore."
Naturally, Gundelfinger's strength is on the rise due to his growth spurt, in addition to an increased emphasis on working out in the weight room.
"I joke with him that now he wears cut-offs to the weight room all the time now because he has muscles to show," Snider said.
The added muscle has prompted a change in Gundelfinger's spot in Clever's batting order. A leadoff hitter a year ago, he is being penciled in as the Jays two-hole hitter this season or possibly could find himself hitting third.
Last season, Gundelfinger batted .352 with 28 runs scored. Of his 32 hits, 27 were singles.
"He should provide us some pop in the two-hole," Snider said."I could see him hitting more combined home runs and triples than doubles. The pop he has added at the plate makes me smile."
"It will be different. I’ve never hit in the two- or three-hole," Gundelfinger said. "I’ve always been a one- or nine-hole guy. I’ll be pitched to differently, so that will be an adjustment. I’ll be attacking. I’ll still need to have a good approach and find a pitch I like. The most important thing will be not chasing bad pitches."
Gundelfinger is enjoying the increase in his power stroke and the added strength of his right arm.
"I’m seeing the analytics jump, with my velo and exit-velo," he said, referring to velocity and mph readings of his throwing and hitting. "I’ve added a lot of power and it’s easier than last year to make that throw (from deep shortstop). I feel like the line dives over the infield now will be gap shots and I’ll have hits over the outfielders. It’s been exciting and pretty rewarding."
College coaches have taken notice, as Gundelfinger has shined while playing summer ball for the Arkansas Prospects. He's teammates with Nixa junior pitcher Isaac Mitchell, an Arkansas commit. Gundelfinger has exchanged correspondence with coaches from NCAA D-I and D-II programs.
"It’s pretty motivating," he said. "All the hard work I’ve done is paying off. I’m starting to see my dream of playing D-I baseball come true."
