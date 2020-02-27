Spokane forward Josie Jordan and her varied contributions often get overlooked. But Greenwood all but had her circled on its radar.
When the Lady Bluejays looked to send Spokane to the free-throw line in the final seconds of the teams' Class 2 District 11 semifinal Thursday, they bypassed the chance to foul guard Raylen Wallace. She had just missed two free throws, but was allowed to dribble along the perimeter.
Immediately after she passed to Jordan, though, Greenwood players dashed toward her and gave her a push or two to quickly draw a referee's whistle.
With Spokane in the bonus and clinging to a one-point lead with :18 remaining, Jordan swished her first free throw and her second shot rattled in and out before falling back in.
The Lady Owls (16-9) went on to wrap up a 52-48 triumph, earning them their fourth District championship game berth in as many years.
"I think they fouled me because I don't shoot very often and they didn't classify me as a shooter," said Jordan, who finished with four points. "They only know that I'm going to crash for rebounds and try to block out anybody. They think, 'Foul her, she's not going to make her free throws.' I think I proved them wrong.
"I was nervous, but knew I needed the free throws for my teammates," she added. "I didn't want to let them down. I did feel some pressure. I took deep breaths and found a calmness."
From Spokane's perspective, the Lady Owls were thrilled with Greenwood's choice of Jordan to foul.
"I knew she had those free throws," center Paige Tate said. "Josie is a great free-throw shooter."
Coach Garet Nunan nervously paced along the floor in front of the Spokane bench as Jordan prepared for her free throws.
"Man, I pace when I'm relaxed, I can't help it," Nunan said. "I was confident in Josie. That's an aspect of her game that she has improved. Also, she's a leader on the team. She steps up in big situations.
"She's in a lot of situations in which she does the perfect thing, but nobody sees it because it's the dirty work," he added. "For her to do that in front of everybody and really put us on her shoulders in that moment, she deserves it."
Guard Mikayla McClure also delivered in the clutch. She nailed a 10-foot jumper in the paint to put Spokane on top 49-48 with 1:26 to play.
"I knew not to go inside all the way because they were really tall and big and I'm not," said McClure, who had 16 points. "Since there was a chance of them blocking me, I thought I would put in a little floater."
As Spokane's main ball-handler, McClure's presence was invaluable. She kept herself on the court by playing the final five minutes with four fouls.
"I'm prone to get fouls because I'm always on the other team's best player," McClure said. "I still use my fouls. But I've been able to stretch them out a lot more. I've been able to stay in for full games. I was telling myself, 'This could be my last game.' That made me go out and play smart."
The Lady Owls executed over the final couple of minutes, after not doing much right for the majority of the second half. Greenwood's defense repeatedly forced Spokane to speed up and either turn the ball over or put up a less than desirable shot.
The Lady Owls squandered all of a 13-point halftime lead. They started the night by leading 16-3. Greenwood (20-6) put up 22 points in the third quarter, after totaling 18 in the first half.
"This time of the year everyone has a rally in them," Nunan said. "We overlooked the fact Greenwood is a good teamand that they weren't going to just let us play for a District championship. We came out in the second half with poor effort and a poor attitude. It almost cost us."
"Honestly, I didn't expect them to come out as (strong) as they did," said Tate, who scored a game-high 23 points and was her usual strong rebounding self. "We came out slow and they came out really quick. We weren't expecting that at all. It hit me all of a sudden, 'This could be my last game.' I got really nervous. I knew if I didn't get rebounds, they were going to put up points and we were going to be in a hole."
"I always say the third quarter wins a game and they definitely won the third quarter, as far as their effort and attitude," McClure added. "They wanted to win more than we did in that quarter. But I'm proud we didn't give up. We were still able to come out with the win."
Spokane will see a familiar foe in the final. The Lady Owls will play Blue Eye (24-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday. They also met in last year's title tilt.
Spokane 52, Greenwood 48
GREENWOOD (48) — Stuckey 3 1-2 7, Montgomery 2 4-8 8, Fowler 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 0-2 0, McCall 5 3-4 13, Roberts 7 2-2 16. Totals 19 10-18 48.
SPOKANE (52) — McClure 5 3-4 16, Wallace 1 3-5 5, Jordan 1 2-2 4, Bell 2 0-0 4, Tate 9 5-5 23. Totals 18 13-16 52.
Greenwood 6 12 22 8 - 48
Spokane 18 13 13 8 - 52
3-point goals - McClure 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.