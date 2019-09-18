Jordan Collard’s contributions were all over the court Tuesday in the Nixa volleyball team’s sweep of Kickapoo at Kickapoo.
The Lady Eagles (5-0) breezed to a 25-16, 25-21 victory.
Collard collected two blocks, three aces and seven kills. Lauren Weber and Sydney Golden also both posted a pair of blocks.
Golden had 16 assists and Lexie Gregory added 10 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.