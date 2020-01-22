High-flying Kael Combs didn’t want anything to do with being hoisted on his classmates’ shoulders during a Nixa celebration Tuesday.
“I was going to mess something up if I got up there, so I said, ‘Nah, I’m just going to stay on the ground,’” he said. “I didn’t think I could do our (I Believe That We Have Won) chant right.”
Conversely, Combs wanted everything to do with the ball with the game on the line. Over the final 10 seconds, he delivered a tying layup and two game-winning free throws to lift Nixa past Hartville 48-46.
Nixa (12-3) has won five in a row and 10 of its last 11 games.
Hartville (15-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 3, had been the final southwest Missouri team without a loss.
The 15-year-old Combs looked every bit of a freshman phenom, not afraid to take charge and deftly avoiding drawing a charge. He sliced in between two Hartille defenders ready to take a charge for his tying layup with :06 left. After Hartville traveled immediately after receiving the ensuing in-bounds pass, Combs was fouled while attempting a jumper at the free-throw line and :00.7 showing on the game clock.
He knocked down both free throws to cap Nixa’s comeback from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit.
“I’m comfortable with him having the ball in his hands because he’s an outstanding free-throw shooter,” Nixa coach Jay Osborne said. “The way the game was called tonight, really tight, I thought he had a chance to go to the free-throw line. I thought he was our best bet.”
“It makes me feel more comfortable that coach believes in me,” Combs said. “If he likes the ball in my hands, that’s going to make me play better.”
Combs wasn’t so confident he was going to get the benefit of the final call by the whistle-happy officials, who had put both teams in the bonus as early as the third quarter.
“I thought it was going to be a charge,” Combs said. “When I looked at the ref and he was saying, ‘Block,” I was pretty surprised.”
“I didn’t think the kid got there in time,” Osborne said. “Kael put his head down and drove and the kid, I thought, slid over. From my angle, it was a good call. There were a couple other calls that didn’t go our way. But that’s basketball.”
Combs was an unlikely hero since he had spent the majority of the game on Nixa’s bench.
“I wasn’t real pleased with him in the first half,” Osborne said. “I wasn’t real nice at halftime. You’ve got to come ready to play every game and every practice. I’m not putting it all on him. We weren’t very aggressive in the first half, we were passive. I thought we were going through the motions. I thought Kael was in a fog or a daze. I didn’t think he was all here. But he showed up in the fourth quarter.”
“I don’t even know what I did when I came to the game. I knew it was a big game. But I was out of it the first half,” Combs said. “When we were in the locker room at halftime, coach was saying, ‘There’s no way they should be guarding you like they were, you should go to the basket every time and you will get a foul.’ I listened to him and eventually that’s what happened.”
Kaleb Wofford was another unlikely hero for Nixa. After struggling with his shot in the first half, he drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to trigger Nixa’s comeback.
“My shot obviously wasn’t falling for most of the game. But my teammates kicked it out to me when I was open,” Wofford said. “No matter how many shots I miss, I’m going to keep shooting because I know I can make them."
The Eagles voiced their appreciation for their fan support.
“Shout out to our student section because they are always supporting me and telling me to keep shooting, even when I’m missing,” Combs said. “They’re always positive for all of us. I was feeding off their energy. The more energy you have, the more fun the game is and more things start going right for you.”
"It was a loud and active crowd," Osbrone added. "I saw some people pretty excited at the end of the game. I think we provided a nice entertaining atmosphere."
Nixa next visits Kickapoo and guard Anton Brookshire on Friday. Brookshire ousted the Eagles from Districts last season with a game-winning 3-pointer.
The No. 1 seed for Class 5 District 11 likely will be on the line.
"We’ve got two days to prep and get ready for one of the best players in the area," Osborne said.
HARTVILLE (46) — Piper 15, Mahan 13, Ward 9, Simmons 5, Cook 3, Branstetter 1.
NIXA (48) — Mason 10, Combs 9, Wofford 9, Jones 7, Ruffin 6, Long 3, Sorgenfrei 2, Collard 2,
Hartville 12 10 10 14 - 46
Nixa 11 7 8 22 - 48
Records - Harrville 15-1, Nixa 12-3.
