Nearing the finale of his second match and 12 minutes on the mat overall in Ozark’s home-opening triangular Wednesday, 170-pounder Kael Conway thought he was cooked. But inspired by his teammates, he found a little extra deep inside his tank.
Conway scored a takedown with :02 remaining in the third period for a 5-4 victory against Marshfield’s Elijah Home. It was the mach of the night in Ozark’s split of duals with Waynesville and Marshfield.
“That was an exhilarating moment,” Conway said of his comeback against Home. “I looked up at the clock and didn’t think I had any more in me. But I knew it was now or never. I had to shoot in on him and pray.
“I know whenever I watch one of my teammates go out and spill their heart out there for us, it amps me up,” he added. “So, I think about that when I really have to go for it.”
Conway was fighting frustration with Home being ultra-conservative while trying to stall his way to a victory.
“I got aggravated and had to compose myself and think about how my team needed me,” Conway said. “I had to kind of zone out. I knew I would eventually get the upper hand if he kept trying to ride it out. Then, I took him down.”
It was one of two wins by decision on the eight for Conway. Earlier, he picked up a 9-4 win against Waynesville’s Martin Medrano.
Ozark coach Tod Sundlie was pleased to see Conway rewarded
“You can count on Kale’s effort. He’s never going to let you down as far as effort goes. He let up a little in the second period (against Home), but realized it and came back and won the third period. He made a good adjustment. That’s what you have to do to win close matches.”
Conway is off to a 9-3 start, the highest he’s been above .500 in his career.
“Every single year, I’ve had about an equal record with wins and losses,” he said. “This year has been exciting.”
Ozark’s other double-winners Wednesday were Lucas Campbell (120), Wyatt Snyder (126), Braxton Strick (132), Elijah Maskrod (138) and Hunter Tennison (220).
Strick, a heralded freshman, needed less than a combined three minutes to record two pins.
Campbell, also a freshman received a call-up from Ozark’s jayvee and made his varsity debut by pinning Waynesville’s Dustin Green in 5:15 and putting Marshfield’s Braeden Young on his back in 1:45.
“Lucas was the biggest surprise of the night,” Sundlie said. “You love when you can see it in a freshman’s eyes that he’s nervous. All you tell him to focus on are attitude, effort and aggressiveness. He did vey well. I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Campbell felt in control of his nerves and was optimistic a bigger stage would bring out his best.
“We’ve done enough training in our wrestling barn that I didn’t feel nervous going out there,” Campbell said. “I like being in an environment like this. I do better most of the time when it’s a bigger moment.”
Campbell only began wrestling in the seventh grade, but feels he’s no longer in catch-up mode.
“The first year was rough. Everything is coming so fast at you and you have to learn quickly,” he said. “I’ve been doing work in the off-season, so to me it almost feels like I’ve had four or five seasons because of all the off-season work I've done. Now, I don’t feel like Im behind anybody. I feel proud that I haven’t wrestled a long time, but am able to make an impact.”
Maskrod and Tennison both recorded a pair of first-period pins, while Snyder had one first-period pin and one second-period fall.
Clayton Moison (145) made a bid to keep Marshfield’s Roger Leppert from his 100th career win. Moison rallied to pull within 9-6, before Leppert went on to a 14-6 victory.
“We pushed the pace so that Leppert was getting all he signed up for,” Sundlie said. “I was proud of Clayton for giving him a full match. Clayton made Leppert earn that win.
“Collectively, our effort was admirable,” he added. “I can’t think of a kid who should be disappointed in his effort.”
Ozark is at the Kansas City Stampede this weekend.
Ozark 39, Waynesville 35
113: Xander Finn (WAYNESVL) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Lucas Campbell (OZARK) over Dustin Green (WAYNESVL) (Fall 5:15) 126: Wyatt Snyder (OZARK) over Kennon Redinger (WAYNESVL) (Fall 1:40) 132: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Kevin Cruz (WAYNESVL) (Fall 0:54) 138: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Aiden Stearns (WAYNESVL) (Fall 0:29) 145: Clayton Moison (OZARK) over Isaiah Smith (WAYNESVL) (Fall 0:53) 152: Gaven Sax (WAYNESVL) over Riley Sundlie (OZARK) (TF 16-0 4:24) 160: Aaron McDaniel (WAYNESVL) over Ryan Dotson (OZARK) (Fall 0:33) 170: Kale Conway (OZARK) over Martin Medrano (WAYNESVL) (Dec 9-4) 182: Colton Justus (WAYNESVL) over Colby Allen (OZARK) (Dec 6-4) 195: Joey Linkous (WAYNESVL) over Braegan Patman (OZARK) (Fall 1:17) 220: Davon Smith (WAYNESVL) over Sean Collins (OZARK) (Dec 9-5) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Jacob Forshey (WAYNESVL) (Fall 0:36) 106: Jonathon McDaniel (WAYNESVL) over (OZARK) (For.)
Marshfield 40, Ozark 36
120: Lucas Campbell (OZARK) over Damian Dockery (MARSHFLD) (Fall 2:58) 126: Wyatt Snyder (OZARK) over Joseph Martin (MARSHFLD) (Fall 2:44) 132: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Braeden Young (MARSHFLD) (Fall 1:45) 138: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Chandler Tollison (MARSHFLD) (Fall 1:57) 145: Ruger Leppert (MARSHFLD) over Clayton Moison (OZARK) (MD 14-6) 152: Riley Sundlie (OZARK) over Isaiah Ragsdale (MARSHFLD) (Dec 9-4) 160: Will Snider (MARSHFLD) over Ryan Dotson (OZARK) (Fall 1:07) 170: Kale Conway (OZARK) over Elijah Horne (MARSHFLD) (Dec 5-4) 182: Garrett Cantrell (MARSHFLD) over Colby Allen (OZARK) (Fall 1:43) 195: Daylon Kanengieter (MARSHFLD) over Braegan Patman (OZARK) (Fall 0:46) 220: Eli Steffen (MARSHFLD) over Sean Collins (OZARK) (Fall 3:28) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Bobby Maples (MARSHFLD) (Fall 0:21) 106: Rozalyn Richerson (MARSHFLD) over (OZARK) (For.) 113: Tommy Mynatt (MARSHFLD) over (OZARK) (For.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.