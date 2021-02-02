Macie Conway’s intro to the Nixa-Ozark rivalry saw her dominate the proceedings while leading the Lady Eagles to 50-36 triumph Monday.
Conway put together a game-high 22-point performance, highlighted by 9-of-9 accuracy at the free-throw line. The Kickapoo transfer scored 20 points over the final three quarters.
Nixa (14-6) was 19-of-24 shooting free throws.
Ozark, which had won five straight in the teams’ series, managed only 11 points over the second and third quarters. The Lady Tigers, who netted 11 3-pointers while knocking off Mt. Vernon two weeks ago, had just two treys.
Moriah Putt netted 17 points to top Ozark (8-10).
Nixa 50, Ozark 36
OZARK (36) — Boggs 4 0-0 9, Hitt 1 3-4 5, Kent 1 0-0 3, Watson 1 0-0 2, Putt 6 5-6 17. Totals 13 8-10 36.
NIXA (50) — Bray 0 1-2 1, S. Conway 1 0-0 2, A. Kamies 2 5-6 9, Gibbons 1 1-2 3, Clark 4 1-3 9, M. Conway 6 9-9 22, Weaver 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 19-24 50.
Ozark 12 7 4 13 - 36
Nixa 10 13 11 16 - 50
3-point goals - M. Conway, Boggs, Kent.
