For Lakyn Cox and Savannah Hughes, their long-awaited Ozark varsity debut was almost everything they ever dreamed of.
Cox and Hughes shined brightly Friday, but weren’t able to celebrate as much as they would have liked, with the Lady Tigers falling in their season-opener to Jefferson City 6-2.
Cox, a junior first baseman, and Hughes, a freshman pitcher, have been wide-eyed fans of Ozark's softball program for about as long as they can remember.
“I’ve been coming to games since I was in T-ball, maybe 5 years old and going into kindergarten,” Cox said. “I always looked up to the older girls out here practicing and playing on the field. To finally get my chance is amazing.”
Cox homered in her first official at-bat. After walking in the third inning, she homered in the fifth to account for Ozark’s only runs.
She was thrilled to be awarded her home run ball.
“t’s the most valuable thing in the world to me at the moment,” Cox said.
Cox overcame butterflies and questions of self-doubt leading up to the game.
“I didn’t know what to expect. I wondered if I was going to be way out of my league,” she said. “t went better than I expected. It was exhilarating.”
Working the count to 3-2 and then taking ball four in her first plate appearance did wonders for allowing Cox to relax.
“I sort of went numb during that at-bat,” she said. “I got over that once I got walked. I came back to reality. I learned today to stay calm and be on your toes at all times because you never know what to expect.
“On the home run, I was just trying to get our runner home and then the ball went over, which was nice. It’s a huge boost for me. I think I’m fully grounded for the rest of the season.”
Hughes entered the game in relief of starting pitcher Hattie Depee in the fourth inning, after Jeff City jumped on top 5-0 with three runs in the first and two in the second.
Hughes had the Lady Jays feeling uncomfortable at-bat while struggling to guess when her changeup was coming. She gave up just one run while giving Ozark a chance to rally.
“I didn’t think I would be pitching that early. But coach (Jimmy) Nimmo told me to be ready at any moment, so the first inning I went to the bullpen and started throwing,” Hughes said. “I was a little shaky. Even when I finished my first inning and came into the dugout, my legs were a little shaky. It helped that (catcher Raegen Dickinson) and the rest of the team were rooting me on and making me feel like I can do it.”
Ozark may not face many lineups as physically imposing as Jeff City’s collecting of power hitters. The Lady Jays even hit loud outs.
“They had a lot of big girls,” Hughes said. “I got more nervous whenever they stepped up because I always thought they were going to hit my first pitch out.”
She fared well, even while wishing the location on her breaking pitches was better.
“My usual issues happened, too high on a changeup and too low on a drop,” Hughes said. “But I feel like the rest of the season is going be good. For the next game I won’t be as nervous as this one.”
Ozark’s bats were mostly quiet. Lead-off hitter Abby Ford was kept in check in her first two-bats, but bounced back for two singles. Cox’s home run was the Lady Tigers’ lone extra-base hit.
