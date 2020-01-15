Clever’s boys basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Crane Tournament by downing Diamond 76-54 Tuesday.
Taylor Genzler, playing with the flu, netted 24 points to top the third-seeded Jays. Grant Pellham scored 20 points, Josh Reeves contributed 14 and Jake Twigg nine. For Reeves, it was a career-high night.
Clever, which led by only three points at halftime, was minus Bryce Gelle, who was out with the flu.
The Jays move on to meet No. 2 seed Pierce City on Thursday.
“We will have to be much better defensively against a good Pierce City team,” Clever coach Luke Brosius said. “Hopefully, everyone is back.”
The other semifinal will math top-seeded Crane against fourth-seeded Billings.
Billings edged Marionville 69-59 Monday.
The Wildcats received 20 points from Jacob Henry, 14 points and 12 rebounds from Kyler Tennis, 12 points from Jace Bradley and 10 points, seven boards and five blocked shots from Hayden Fender.
Fender is averaging 2.9 blocks a night.
Billings made 9-of-19 3-point attempts.
Crane and Billings will play at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by Clever and Pierce City at 7:30 p.m.
