JR Cunningham delivered the same kind of late heroics for Chadwick at the Mark Twain Conference Tournament on Saturday that his cousin, Josh Bray did for Ava during the Bears football team’s march to the Class 2 state championship game last fall.
Cunningham, a 6-foot-4 junior center, capped a 20-point effort with a go-ahead three-point play with :52 remaining that lifted the Cardinals past Bradleyville 71-65 in the tourney’s title tilt.
A couple months ago, Cunningham watched Bray catch the game-winning touchdown pass in Ava’s state semifinal overtime win over Clark County.
The cousins actually hoped they would be playing together on the gridiron.
“I thought a lot about going to Ava. Josh asked me to come there and play with him,” Cunningham said. “ I told him I’d love to. But my Dad said I’d probably blow my knee out in the first practice.”
Cunningham has a football background that has helped him rapidly develop the past three seasons into a late-blooming star for Chadwick.
While being home-schooled through grade school and junior high, Cunningham strapped on shoulder pads in the Ozarks Football League in Sparta. Upon deciding to attend school once he was a freshman, Cunningham hung up his cleats and laced up tennis shoes to give basketball a try.
He had no prior experience shooting hoops.
“Since we don't have a football team here and everyone told me I’d be good at basketball, I showed up at practice one day,” Cunningham said. “I was terrible at first, absolutely terrible. But even then, I loved it. I loved playing with these boys. I didn’t care if I played or not, I just wanted to be on the team.”
The Cardinals and coach Shawn Guerin loved having Cunningham aboard and could see natural talent in him.
“I saw the potential in him his freshman year," Chadwick guard Jacob Steven said. "He wasn’t very talented, but someone said to him, ‘You’re pretty big, why don’t you jump and see if you can touch the rim.’ He didn’t even know how to jump. But he jumped and touched the rim with two hands. I thought, ‘Wow, this kid has potential.’ We’ve taught him how to get his feet set for post moves and he’s really taken it and ran with it.”
“He’s come a long ways,” Guerin added. “He’s got the body and size. At times, we felt he was just not developed as a basketball player. We’ve seen him grow and make good decisions. I’m super proud of him.”
Cunningham's confidence is on the rise.
“After my sophomore year, I thought that I could actually do something with this,” Cunningham said. “This year, I’ve seen a lot of improvement. I’ve played a lot more this year and feel I’ve gotten better.”
Cunningham has taken naturally to banging bodies in the paint with the likes of Bradleyville post player Ethan Todd. Cunningham held his own against Todd, who Eagles coach Josh Hume projects as a college player.
Cunningham’s football background has no doubt played a part in his success in the paint.
“Football has helped me a lot for basketball," he said. “If I hadn’t played football, I probably wouldn’t be as physical as I am and you’ve got to be physical to be a post player."
