Dick Davidson, the late father of Ozark coach Tom Davidson and the grandfather of Tigers senior Troy Davidson, never got to see Troy play in high school and saw only one game Tom coached in his 29-year career.
But they felt he had the best seat in the house for Ozark’s 3-2 triumph over Nixa on Tuesday.
The elder Davidson died on Tuesday’s date two years ago. Memories of him were heavy on the minds of his son and grandson.
“He was definitely here with us tonight,” said Troy Davidson, who had a penalty-kick shootout goal. “It was a very emotional night and I know he’s proud of us.”
“I can feel him here with us tonight,” Tom Davidson added.
Tom Davidson was overcome by emotions and in tears on Ozark’s bench following the win. His father was his high school coach during his junior and senior years at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“He’s really the reason I got into this,” Tom said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do when I got to college. The only thing I ever loved was sports and I thought, ‘You know what, I’m going to be a coach.’ It’s been a great life for me.
“He only saw me coach one time,” Tom added. “His health got bad the last 10 years of his life and he couldn’t travel. One thing I kind of regret is I wasn’t closer so he could have come out and seen some of my games. I know he would have loved it.”
The Davidson coaching family tree may continue to grow in the future.
“My grandfather influenced my Dad to be a soccer coach and that’s why he’s doing what he’s doing,” Troy said. “I understand the game pretty well, so I’m thinking of taking that route, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.