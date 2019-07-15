As Dean Deetz starts the second half of the Pacific Coast League season, the first half of his season saw him pitch for Houston Astros’ Double-A affiliate in Corpus Christi, Texas, for a fourth straight year.
Deetz, a 2012 Nixa grad and the lone former Christian County baseball player currently in the professional ranks, has had trouble this year picking up where he left off last season.
Shoulder discomfort hindered him during spring training and has also resulted in two stints on the seven-day injured list. He was out of action for all of June and from May 13-July 1 had just one appearance.
Overall, while suiting up for Astros' affiliate in the Gulf Coat Rookie League, Corpus Christi and finally the Triple-A Round Rock Express, Deetz is 3-0 with a 7.64 ERA in 17.2 innings. For Round Rock, he has thrown 13.1 innings and is 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA, 23 strikeouts and nine walks.
He appears to be gaining momentum, having allowed one run while striking out seven in his last four innings.
Among Deetz’s teammates at Round Rock is Forrest Whitely, the No. 1 pitching prospect in the minors as rated by MLB.com.
The 24-year-old Deetz entered this season as the Astros’ No. 20 prospect by MLB.com. He earned a September promotion last year to Houston after posting 0.79 ERA in 34.1 innings at Triple-A Fresno. With the Astros, he pitched in four games and posted a 5.40 ERA.
Over his six-year minor-league career, Deetz is 31-18 while striking out 367 in 337.1 innings.
