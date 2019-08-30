Ozark pitcher Hattie Depee is counting on becoming less of a pitch-to-contact type and up her strikeout total this season, thanks to increased efficiency in her changeup and screwball.
The hope is by combining a changeup and screwball with her fastball consistently, she will be able to keep hitters off balance.
“I’m more confident in my changeup,” said Depee, who leads the Lady Tigers into their season-opener at home today versus Jefferson City. “It’s getting better. I’m also getting the spin I want on my screw ball. I’m excited about that. We’re going to be facing a lot of good teams, so the screw ball is going to be a crucial pitch for me.”
As an added bonus, the more capable Depee gets with her screwball, the closer she is likely to get to adding a rise ball to her repertoire.
“We’re hoping my screw ball can turn into a rise ball because they are similar pitches,” she said.
Depee is already well aware that the rise ball can be the difference between a good pitcher and a great pitcher.
“It’s a difficult pitch,” the right-handed junior said. “It would be a really good strikeout pitch. It’s difficult to hit. If you throw it right, you really can’t hit it. But if you don’t have velocity behind it, the pitch doesn’t do what you want it to do.”
McDonald County sophomore pitcher Madeline McCall has the reputation of owning one of the best rise balls in southwest Missouri. She debuted last year by compiling 110 strikeouts in 83 innings.
“She throws hard and has a solid rise ball,” Depee said.
Ozark coach Jimmy Nimmo has strongly hinted that Depee will be spelled in the center circle on occasion by freshman pitcher Savannah Hughes. Depee thinks she and Hughs would offer a different look and thus keep hitters from feeling settled in the batter’s box.
“Her and I pitch a lot differently,” Depee said. “Not all the things she does coincide with what I do.”
Depee and Hughes split duties during travel ball this summer with Extreme Heat. The 16U team played in both 16U and 18U tournaments.
“We played a lot of high-level tournaments,” Depee said. “Getting that under my belt will help me this season.
“My confidence also got boosted as I pitched more last season," she added. "That will help me this year, having that experience behind me.”
Ozark opens with three home games. After today’s contest, the Lady Tigers entertain West Plains on Tuesday and Columbia Rock Bridge on Thursday.
