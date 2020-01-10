It was point guard on post, as Clever playmaker Allie Clevenger took a turn at defending Spokane center Paige Tate on Thursday.
The Clevenger-Tate matchup of high-scoring best friends turned out to be every bit as entertaining as fans hoped and even more of an actual duel than anticipated.
Clevenger outscored Tate by five, 35-30, and Clever won by five, 67-62.
With Lady Jays center Madison Gladney out with a concussion, the 5-foot-8 Clevenger went to the paint to defend the 6-0 Tate.
Clevenger and Tate are best friends off the court, but that didn’t stop them from being physical against each other around the hoop.
“It was exciting, a fun opportunity, especially since we got to guard each other,” Clevenger said. “I wasn’t expecting that. I was a little rough on her. But that’s what we do, we push each other and make each other better. It definitely wore me out. I’m really sore now.”
“Once we step on the court, we just play ball,” Tate said. “I wish I could have played against Madison. I was looking forward to that. But Allie is a good defender, too. She can guard anybody anywhere. She was pushing on me and being rough on me. I respected that.”
Tate put up 13 points in the first quarter alone to prompt moving Clevenger to defender her.
“Allie had to go after Paige and put some limits on her,” Clever coach Dan Jones said. “If she didn’t, we probably wouldn’t have won.”
During the contest, Clevenger reached the 1,500-point mark and Tate reached the 1,000-rebound milestone.
The game was also unique in that the winner actually won only one quarter. Spokane outscored Clever in the first, third and fourth quarters.
But the Lady Jays won the second quarter 22-11.
McKenzie and Carly Simpson gave Clevenger a helping hand as they combined for 20 points in the first half. Carly finished with four 3-pointers and McKenzie had two.
The teams both made 24 field goals and nine free throws. The difference was the Lady Jays (9-3) made 10 3-pointers and the Lady Owls (6-6) made five.
In addition to Tate’s 30 points, Mikayla McClure had a dozen for Spokane.
“We wanted to win this. But I don’t think it should be looked at as a negative at all,” Tate said. “It is a loss. But we all feel positive after this loss.”
“I was proud of the effort our girls gave,” Spokane coach Garet Nunan said. “We gave them everything they could handle and gave ourselves an opportunity to win the game.
“We wanted to toughen up our schedule here in the middle of the season,” he added. “Clever was one of the teams we wanted to add to make our schedule tougher. They’re the best team we’ve played this season.”
CLEVER (67) — Clevenger 13 5-7 35, Palmer3 0-0 6, C. Simpson 4 0-0 12, M. Simpson 4 1-2 11, Brown 0 3-5 3. Totals 24 9-14 67.
SPOKANE (62) — Czachoski 2 0-0 6, McClure 4 4-5 12, Wallace 3 1-4 9, Jordan 1 0-0 2, Bonzer 1 0-0 3, Tate 13 4-8 30. Totals 24 9-18 62.
Clever 15 22 17 13 - 67
Spokane 16 11 18 17 - 62
3-point goals - Clever 4, C. Simpson 4, M. Simpson 2, Czachoski 2, Wallce 2, Bonzer.
