Nadia May will pursue her passion for art and graphic design at Missouri State University. She's after the chance to better herself and inspire her younger brother, but what's most inspiring about Nadia May is the example she will set for other first generation college students.
Data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education show that about 73.2 percent of Nixa High School graduates go on to two-year or four-year colleges and universities. About 37 percent go straight to a four-year college.
Nixa High School has hosted plenty of college signing events for athletes in the past, but April 28 marked a celebration of fine arts, performing arts and academics. May was the last student to take part in Academic Signing Day, affirming her commitment to Missouri State.
"I have been involved with art growing up," May said. "I knew I wanted to do it after high school and as a career, because I felt like I should and it was more comfortable for me to do that."
May will pursue a degree in graphic design and illustration.
"I'm hoping it's going to be a lot of fun. I know there are different buildings you can go to, different studios where you can explore all kinds of media," May said.
May said she was about 11 when she got into art. She went on to become a design editor and the editorial cartoonist for "Wingspan," the award-winning newspaper at Nixa High School. She also won art awards for drawing.
According to the Missouri State University First-Generation Student Success Advisory Council, May will be among the 34 percent of students on the Springfield campus who are the first in their family to attend a higher education institution beyond high school. Only about 54 percent of those students end up graduating with bachelor's degrees, but May is determined to be one of them.
"It means there is a lot of hard work to come," May said. "It will be very big, knowing that I can set an example for my younger brother."
May's brother is 14 and will enter Nixa High School as a freshman in the fall of 2021.
Teresa Haney, Director of Admissions at Missouri State University, was on hand as May signed her letter of commitment.
"I am very excited to award her the Inclusive Excellence Scholarship," Haney said. "We are very excited to have her as a Missouri State Bear this fall."
In Missouri, about 36.2 percent of high school graduates in 2020 went directly to a four-year college or university, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
