Try as he might, Matt Turnbull never could quite sell the many virtues of golf to his daughter, Ellie. It didn’t exactly help that Fremont Hills, one of the two golf courses the family frequented, has a swimming pool at its clubhouse.
“My family would golf and I’d go swimming with my friends,” Ellie said. “My Dad, Mom and brother are all golfers. They’d say, ‘You should do it, too.’ But I told them, ‘I really don’t like golf, I think I’ll stick to swimming.’
“My Dad also introduced me to softball. He really wanted me to be a softball player or a golfer,” she added. “I did give golf a try. But I didn’t golf a whole lot. Most of the time I just sat in the cart and played on my phone. I tried a lot of sports, everything out there. Then, I started swimming in a summer league.”
Once Ellie began swimming competitively, she’s never stopped. She’s in her sophomore season swimming for Nixa and vying at this weekend’s SWMO Championships to make a second trip to the Class 2 State Swim Meet.
As badly as Matt initially wanted Ellie to turn into a golfer or a softball player, he joined his wife, Trish, as their daughter’s most passionate fans at swim meets.
“He came to every meet and was such a big supporter,” Ellie said. “He’d love to come to the meets. He would take off work early to come and cheer us on.”
Last year’s SWMO Championships proved to be the final meet Matt was able to attend. He was diagnosed with colon cancer on June 28 of last year and passed away exactly six months later on Dec. 28.
He was 44 years old. There was no previous history of colon cancer in the Turnbull family’s history.
In memory of Matt, Nixa’s swimmers have donned blue caps, with blue being the color of colon cancer awareness. In addition, both Nixa and Kickapoo are coached by Pete Hill and both teams’ swimmers and parents have been proud to sport T-shirts saluting Matt.
“It still breaks me up to to this day that when I went to the moms, we came up with a T-shirt that says, ‘Two teams, one family.’ And, they put one of Matt’s favorite sayings on the bottom of the shirt,” Hill said.
“I had no clue they were going to (wear the blue caps) until they pulled them out,” Ellie said. “I thought it was so sweet. I got a little emotional.”
Ellie adds she whole-heartedly appreciates the support Hill and her Lady Eagles teammates have shown her.
“Pete’s the best,” Ellie said. “Oh my gosh, I love the team. I cannot put into words how amazing they are. They’ve been so supportive. They’re always right there for me.”
“(Hill) has that aura of an ol’ grizzly bear,” said Nixa freshman Payge Plank, who joins Turnbull on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. “But he’s super sweet and cares about all of us a lot.”
Swimming has been an escape for Ellie in the moments she misses her father the most. By all accounts, she has done remarkably well by staying dedicated toward her goals.
“Hopefully, with both relays we can place in the top three this weekend,” she said. “In the 200 (individual medley), I want to go for a 2:18. For the 100 (freestyle), I want to qualify for State. I’m about .04 away from (the state cut).”
Whether Ellie goes on to medal at State or not, she’s earned the respect of her teammates and coach for being so mentally strong in her moments of grief.
“Oh my gosh, she’s been so strong,” Plank said. “I can’t even imagine how difficult it would be. But she’s smiling and cheerful.”
“She’s stronger than me, I can tell you that,” Hill said. “She has an amazing family. It gets to my heart all they’ve gone through. But her and her mom come here with a smile on their faces and Ellie gets in here every night and works hard with a goal in her mind.
“I think a little bit of that is she knows her Dad is watching down on her. She wants to do it for her Dad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.