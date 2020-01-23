Knowing he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning has Nixa’s Deagan Fugitt feeling a bit melancholy, but at the same time spurring him on never like before.
Taking part in the third Ozark-Nixa dual of his Eagles career, Fugitt maintained his dominance against the Tigers’ Wyatt Snyder by winning 3-1 in their 120-pound showdown Wednesday.
Fugitt feels he can already empathize with how Nixa’s seniors will be feeling on their ‘Senior Night’ next week.
“It’s kind of sad, I don’t want to leave,” Fugitt said when asked how it feels to be a junior and a veteran for the Eagles. “I didn’t put it all out there my freshman year the way I needed to. I really want to have two state medals by the time I leave. I’m practicing hard every single day.”
Fugitt is now 4-0 in his matchups against Snyder. Their matchups a year saw Fugitt win by counts of 1-0, 3-2 and 6-4, as both went on to qualify for State.
Fugitt thought this was the most grueling of his matches with Snyder.
“It felt a lot different from last year, the way we tied up with each other,” he said.”Last year, we were more open and this year we were in. I like seeing what (my opponent) is going to do, Then, I can work more off of their offense more than my offense.”
Fugitt and the Eagles had an idle week leading up to Tuesday’s duel.
“The time off was refreshing, but then I looked at my weight and it wasn’t as refreshing,” Fugitt said.
Nixa and Ozark are both back at it this weekend, competing in the always-formidable Winnetonka Tournament. Fugitt and Snyder could face each other again at the tourney.
“(The 120 bracket) has five or six ranked kids,” Fugitt said, while adding a top-three finish is his goal. “That would boost me and make me feel confident for conference, Districts and State.”
Fugitt and Snyder will vie at the COC Tournament on Feb. 1 against a field that will also be headlined by Webb City’s Kyle Carter and Neosho’s Hayden Crane.
