SPRINGFIELD — With Kickapoo defenders overplaying along the perimeter, Nixa was overwhelmed at times in its 57-48 setback at the hands of the Chiefs in the Class 5 District 11 championship game Thursday.
The Eagles (21-7) didn't break into the 50s in either of their two losses to Kickapoo. They finished in the 40s in four of their losses. The Chiefs beat Nixa 47-41 in January.
"Nothing came easy," Eagles coach Jay Osborne said of his team's offense opposite Kickapoo. "I'll give them credit. We hadn't been guarded like that for most of the year. They've got good athletes and quickness. We can throw any offense we want at them. Sometimes, athletes take over a game. That's what happened tonight, they had more athletes than we did."
"They played well defensively," Nixa guard Josh Mason said. "They guarded pretty hard."
That said, the Eagles weren't satisfied with their shot selection, leaving them in comeback mode the great majority of the night. Their biggest lead was three points, near the end of the second quarter, their biggest deficit was 11.
"We feel like we took some shots that weren't very good when we could have got better ones," Mason said. "Maybe we rushed a little bit at times. I missed too many shots down the stretch."
"We took some absolutely horrendous shots, missed free throws and fouled their shooters," Osborne said. "We had opportunities to draw about four charges. We didn't draw any charges."
Nixa went eight straight possessions in the second quarter without a bucket, as Kickapoo enjoyed a 10-0 run. The Eagles pulled to within three points of the Chiefs in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
"We had a good year," Osborne said. "We've got to get a little stronger, tougher and a little more disciplined."
Kolin Ruffin hit a season-high three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 16 points to pace Nixa. Mason netted nine in his finale.
"Two varsity seasons ended pretty terribly to the same team," Mason said. "I wish there could have been more (games)."
Osborne likes Nixa's chances of a prolonged post-season ride. The Chiefs go on to play Joplin (21-5), which edged Republic 45-44 in the Class 12 District final.
"I think they're going to the Final Four," Osborne said when asked about Kickapoo's post-season chances. "They're a Final Four team."
Kickapoo 57, Nixa 48
NIXA (48) — Ruffin 6 1-2 16, Long 1 2-2 4, Combs 1 0-0 2, Mason 4 1-2 9, Sorgenfrei 1 0-0 2, Wofford 1 2-2 5, Jones 3 1-2 7, Berry 1 0-3 2. Totals 18 7-13 48.
KICKAPOO (57) — Brookshire 7 3-4 19, Ragan 3 0-0 6, McIntire 0 2-2 2, Bridgers 4 0-2 8, Wiggins 5 6-7 19, McKinnis 1 0-0 2, Gladney 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 12-17 57.
Nixa 14 6 13 15 - 48
Kickapoo 17 12 11 17 - 57
3-point goals - Ruffin 3, Wiggins 3, Brookshire 2, Mason, Wofford.
