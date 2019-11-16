DeSean Downs’ Nixa football career kicked off at Carthage a year ago and ended at Carthage on Friday. In between, over a span of 21 games, a couple jamborees and countless practices the senior defensive end turned himself from a novice into a college prospect.
There really wasn’t a whole lot to write home about from the Eagles’ 35-0 loss to the Tigers in the Class 5 District 6 championship game. It was 35-0 at halftime and the turbo clock made the second half breeze by.
Nixa was manhandled practically everywhere, except in the case of Downs. He continued his strong late-season push by recording two tackles for a loss and a quarterback sack.
Over the Eagles’ last four games alone, Downs collected six TFLs and three sacks. In their first seven games, he had seven TFLs and one sack.
“I’ve been pretty happy with my performance these last four games,” Downs said. “I’ve been trying to do my 1/11. I put it all out on the field.”
“He’s had a really good couple of years,” coach Rich Rehagen said. “He didn’t have much experience a couple years ago. He’s gotten better and better and really took off this year. Some college, if that’s the way he wants to go, is going to get a really good player.”
Downs confirmed his top priority is to try to extend his football career to the next level.
“I’m getting highlights together and send them off to colleges,” the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder said.
So intent is Downs in preparing himself for college football that he’s decided not to wrestler as a senior. A lifelong wrestler, he was 25-20 at 195 pounds last winter.
“I’m not going to wrestle so I can work out,” Downs said. “In wrestling, you have to cut weight. I want to be able to eat at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. I’m going to want to put on some weight. One of my favorite parts about football is lifting weights in the off-season.”
It was at Carthage’s pristine, three-year-old David Haffner Stadium that Downs debuted a year ago by scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery. That TD and the ensuing extra-point proved to be all of Nixa’s scoring in three games against Carthage covering last season and this year.
The Tigers outscored the Eagles 108-7.
Friday’s title tilt saw Carthage running back/linebacker Kale Schrader put on a ‘Superman’ show. An undefeated 220-pound state champion wrestler with a national ranking, Schrader is also about as good as it gets on the gridiron. The second-year transfer from Seneca burned Nixa for a pair of touchdown receptions and an interception.
When the Eagles tried to tackle him high, they had no success.
“He’s a big dude,” Nixa running back/linebacker Alex Wentz said. “He can catch everything and run it. With his size, he can really move. I was impressed how shifty he is and how fast he can run at 220. He’s a good overall player.”
“We didn’t keep outside-contain on him very well,” cornerback Clayton Uber said. “That would have solved some of the problems with him.”
“He’s a really good, physical player who runs well, blocks well and is a good receiver,” Rehagen said.
Carthage’s offensive and defensive lines were overwhelming. Nixa’s defense, which allowed a total of 87 points in seven games not involving Carthage, Webb City and Joplin, was no match.
“We changed a lot since Week One. We came a long way,” Uber said. “But we couldn’t stop them. Their running backs ran hard and they dominated the line.”
“I didn’t have first-hand knowledge how good their offensive line was, but I know it was hard for our (defensive) linemen to get past them,” Wentz said.
Niza has lost eight straight to Carthage.
“We’ve played Carthage so much through the years. We’ve played them more than anyone since we’ve been in the same District (the past four years and met in the Quarterfinals in 2014),” Rehagen said. “This has been a twice-a-year (series) every year, except the last two years. We’ve won a few and lost a few more than that. They’ve got a really good program and I have a lot of respect for (coach John Guidie).
“We’ve got some really good football teams in our league,” he added. “Our guys have got nothing to hang their heads about. I’m proud of them.”
Nixa reached the end zone Friday on a would-be seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reid Potts to wideout Evann Long in the fourth quarter. Alas, a penalty wiped out the play.
Long had a 42-yard reception, but fell 10 yards short of the 57 yards he needed entering the game to tie Nixa’s single-season record for receiving yards. He finished with 38 catches for 644 yards.
“I was going for a few records,” Long said. “I made it pretty close. It’s disappointing. But I had a lot of fun this year.”
Nixa (5-6) won four of its final seven games after a near-disastrous 1-3 start.
“I’m glad we picked our heads up and started playing,” Wentz said. “We were tired of (losing). We wanted a completely opposite season of last year. I feel our energy was a complete opposite of last year.”
Carthage 35, Nixa 0
Nixa 0 0 0 0 - 0
Carthage 14 21 0 0 - 35
Scoring
C - Mueller 1 run (Huntley kick)
C - Schrader 16 pass from Carlton (Huntley kick)
C - Mueller 7 run (Huntley kick)
C - Schrader 27 pass from Carlton (kick no good)
C - Huntley 64 pass from Carlton (Carlton run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.