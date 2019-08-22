It’s been since the turn of the century and before any of Nixa’s cross country runners were born that the Eagles have qualified for State.
Coach Lance Brumley is optimistic this could be the season Nixa returns to State for the first time since 1999.
“It would be fantastic if this group can break that streak,” Brumley said. “We have three boys who have a chance to make State on their own and a bunch of kids running on the jayvee who are working their way up. If you have three individual qualifiers, you’ve got a chance to take your team.”
Eros Sustaita enters his senior year as a two-time State qualifier. He was 147th at State 18:11 as a junior a year ago, after finishing 41st as a sophomore two years ago.
Sustaita was still in recovery mode from a torn meniscus last year, but is 100 percent for his final go-around. Brumley expects Sustaita to return to the form he showed as a sophomore.
“Being able to train and practice and mentally know your body is ready for it makes a big difference,” Brumley said. “That’s where Eros is now. He’s ready to put some big numbers up.”
Will Kershaw, Brandon Butler and Wes Hatman are also returnees from last season.
