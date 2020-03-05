Nixa guard Kaleb Wofford and the Eagles don't feel like underdogs going into tonight's Class 5 District 11 championship against Kickapoo. But the sentiments they have gathered have them thinking the great majority of fans are favoring the Chiefs.
Nixa (21-6) is fresh from a 68-39 pasting of District host Parkview in the semifinal round. The Eagles put the Vikings away with a 31-0 run.
Nixa, the COC co-champion, carries a seven-game winning streak.
"We're playing our best basketball. But they're sleeping on us still," Wofford said of the southwest Missouri basketball fan base. "We're going to wake everybody up. Kickapoo is always going to have the hype. But I have faith in our guys. I think we have a good chance."
Kickapoo (17-9) closed out its regular-season slate by winning seven of its last eight games. The Chiefs lost 70-57 to Lebanon and won 43-39 versus Bolivar.
Kickapoo has won the Class 5 District 11 championship three of the past four seasons. The Chiefs own an eight-game winning streak against Nixa that dates back to the 2015-16 season.
Kickapoo downed Nixa 47-41 in the teams' meeting this season in January.
"We played so bad that night I can't remember it and don't want to," Nixa coach Jay Osborne said. "We'll be a different team (tonight)."
"We didn't execute offensively," Eagles guard Josh Mason said. "I feel we're a different team now. I expect to win."
Kickapoo features guard Anton Brookshire. He hit a game-winning 3-pointer to beat Nixa 48-45 in last year's title tilt.
"They've got great guard play and are well coached," Osborne said. "We'll have our hands full. I've watched them on film about four times and (Anton Brookshire) can get 35 points on you any night. That's dangerous. They have some other kids playing well now, too."
The girls final at 6 will also feature Nixa (13-13) versus Kickapoo (17-10). The Lady Chiefs took the teams' regular-season meeting 56-42 in December.
Kickapoo has won its last five games by 25 points or more. Nixa has played its best ball against Willard, whipping the Lady Tigers (18-8) by 29 and 14 points.
Nixa has lost seven straight at the hands of Kickapoo.
