Nixa’s terrific trio didn’t exactly enjoy an auspicious start.
On the first tournament trip Peyton Moore and brothers Deagan and Zan Fugitt made together during their youth wrestling careers, Moore admittedly could have led them to being rivals instead of cohorts.
“We were going to Wisconsin for a dual team tournament and we stayed in a dorm room,” Moore said, going back six years when he was 10 years old. “I took (Deagan’s) stuff off a bed and threw it on the floor and put my stuff on the bed. I took the top bunk and Zan was on the bottom.
“But we all had fun and I got to know them pretty good.”
Moore now finds himself in the middle of the Fugitts. The trio has made for exceptional starts for Nixa at duals and tournaments all season. Zan is a 106-pound freshman, Moore a 113-pound sophomore and Deagan a 120-pound junior.
Entering this weekend’s Class 4 District 3 action at Jefferson City, Moore and the Fugitts are fresh from each of them collecting COC tournament championships two weeks ago.
“It reminded me of the Lafayette Tournament,” Zan said, recalling a January tourney in which all three Eagles also earned gold medals. “Hopefully, we can all win at Districts. That would be great.”
“I hope we can get a repeat at Districts,” Moore added.
Deagan felt a bit of pressure to win his title tilt after seeing Zan and Moore prevail.
“I was like, ‘I have to win this match,’” he said. “I was proud we were able to do that.”
The terrific trio very well could be on their way toward a trifecta of hat tricks, in regard to tourney titles. They’ll enter Districts as favorites, having compiled a combined W-L record of 109-16, an .872 winning percentage. Moore is 41-3, Zan 38-4 and Deagan 30-9.
Zan is unbeaten against the District’s 106-pounders he’s already met. He pinned Republic’s Wyatt George (41-3) in 5:52 in the COC Tournament final round.
This is Zan’s first go-around in the post-season, but he knows the script. He most likely could coast to a top-four finish and qualify for State. But big-picture thinking, he knows how crucial a District title can be to his State title hopes.
“I want to make sure I get one of the top seeds for State. That’s one of my top goals for Districts,” Zan said, referring to the format in which a District champ faces a fourth seed from another District and a runner-up meets a third-place finisher in the first round at State.
Moore is looking forward to a long-awaited matchup against Carter McCallister (26-0), of Columbia Rock Bridge.
“We’re decent friends,” Moore said. “We didn't wrestle each other, but were in the same bracket at a Fargo (North Dakota) tournament and he got third. Hopefully, I meet him in the finals.”
Deagan was third in a 120 weight class generally considered the best in the District last year. Ozark’s Wyatt Snyder, who was the 120 runner-up, is out with a meniscus injury. But Deagan expects the class to be formidable again.
“My weight class has gotten tougher,” he said. “A lot of kids from last year stayed at 120 and some 113-pounders have moved up.”
Deagan thinks Columbia Battle’s Jackson Shea (22-6) and Lee’s Summit West’s Drew Stanfield (29-5) will join him as top contenders.
“I definitely feel like I can win Districts,” Deagan said. “I’ve taken a couple more losses this year than last year. But I’m definitely more confident than I was last year. My losses have been to higher-quality kids this year.”
Among Nixa’s other hopefuls of making their way to State is freshman Garrett Davidson. He’s 24-12 at 195
“It’s been a pretty good year. I’ve learned so much,” Davidson said. “There have been a lot of hard matches and good kids I’ve had to wrestle. I’ve worked hard to try to keep up with them. There is going to be tough competition at Districts, a lot of good wrestlers. I hope to win a match or two.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.