Brady House and Justin McCarthy will always remember the catch that just got away from them, but also can revel in the one they “bear-hugged” for a title during their march to the Bass Federation National Tournament this summer.
The Nixa sophomores became the first Eagles to ever fish in a national tournament. They missed qualifying for the finals by a mere three ounces.
House and McCarthy reeled in two catches totaling 4 pounds, 14 ounces during the first two days of the tourney. With only 30 minutes remaining before the tourney deadline, they hooked an estimated 2.5-3 pounder.
“Brady had it on (his hook) and was trying to get it in as quickly as he could because we were running out of time,” McCarthy said. “It happened to pop off right at the boat. That actually happens a lot. Sometimes, you don’t get as good of a hook in them as you intend.”
All things considered, House was proud he and McCarthy put themselves in position to make a run at the finals. Neither had ever fished before on Pickwick Lake in Florence, Alabama.
“The lake reminded me a little of Lake Taneycomo. But it is bigger and they run more current through it,” McCarthy said. “There are ledges there, so we did a lot of ledge fishing. I was nervous going into the tournament and it was frustrating at the beginning. But everything started to come together and we had fun.”
“It was a good lake and very shallow,” House added. “That meant we had to get out of our comfort zone and fish out in the middle of the lake and deeper than what we normally do. We had a tough first couple of days, but got some pointers from a couple other kids.”
Falling so short of the finals Is a bit easier for McCarthy and House to take knowing they have three more years to make another run at the national finals. At the time of the tourney in June, they were considered freshmen.
“Fishing is something you have to do a lot to get good at it and these two have really worked hard,” Nixa coach Scott Sparkman said. “They’ve gained a lot of experience. They will be highly regarded the next three years. The future looks good.”
“I expect us to do better next year,” McCarthy said. “We’ll start next season motivated and will want to make the finals.”
McCarthy and House teamed for a memorable catch during a National Youth Fishing Association qualifier at Lake of The Ozarks. They captured the Big Bass award with a personal record catch of 6.59 pounds.
It’s a catch House will never forget and never saw coming.
“I had only caught two fish, so it was completely unexpected,” House said. “One of our friends had just fished over a bank we went to and we didn’t know that. We saw him go by as we went there. We were in about 17 feet of muddy water with black-blue jig. I was throwing it at the bank and dragging it super slow.
“When I set the hook, it was like setting the hook into a log. I thought I was stuck for a second. Then, I felt a few huge head shakes and I knew I had a big one.”
House and McCarthy admittedly weren’t quite prepared for such a catch.
“I didn’t have my net out and ready because I didn’t know what I had on my hook,” House said. “We couldn’t get the net out in time, so my partner got down on his knees and bear-hugged the fish. He got really wet and pulled it in. It was a crazy, amazing experience.”
