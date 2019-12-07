Peyton Moore clapped and nodded his head to the Nixa crowd in a sign of thanks Friday, as the Eagles’ faithful went wild voicing their approval for his season-opening victory.
It may be only the first week of December and obviously much too early for a showdown, but a state-tournament atmosphere surrounded Moore’s matchup with Farmington’s Austin Wadlow at 120 pounds. Moore was a Class 4 state runner-up at 106 last season, while Wadlow was a Class 3 state champ at 113.
The match lived up to the hype with back-and-forth action and Moore prevailed 8-4 in front of an overflow and jubilant crowd at Nixa’s back gym.
There were more fans on hand for wrestling between Nixa, Farmington and Rogersville than the girls basketball game in the main gym between Nixa and Fayetteyville, Arkansas. But the smaller confines of the back gym made for a more festive atmosphere and more noise.
“It’s louder in here it seems like,” Moore said. “The crowd was pretty cool. Our fans are giving our team energy.”
The crowd about exploded with thunderous approval when Moore seemed to have Wadlow in position to record a fall in the third period. Officials broke them up, though, on an out-of-bounds call.
“It was close,” said Moore, who had a single-season school-record 33 pins last season. “I think I had him in bounds.”
Moore, who was ahead 5-4 after two periods, went on to remain in control to the end.
“I think I wrestled great,” Moore said. “First match of the season and coming out to beat a defending state champion, you can’t be nothing but happy about that. When coach (Dustin Martin) told me (Wadlow) was bumping up to 120 tonight, I was excited. I wanted to wrestle him.”
Moore’s practice partner, Nixa 126-pounder Deagan Fugitt, beat Wadlow 9-8 at this juncture last season. Wadlow went on to go 36-6 and beat Willard’s Michael Findley 4-3 for a state title.
“He was wrestling a lot different at State than he was at the beginning of the season,” Moore said. “I watched his film from State and got a feel for what he’s doing. I knew I didn’t want to tie up with him when I got to my shots.”
Moore went on to pin Rogresville’s Dyan Hale in 1:06.
Up next for Moore will be a matchup at 113 Tuesday at Neosho against the Wildcats’ Landon Kivett, who is ranked fourth in Class 3 at 113.
“You want to go out there and beat the best,” Moore said of facing elite competition. “It gives me a sense of urgency and makes me work harder in the practice room so I come out ready.”
Nixa fell to Farmington 45-30 and beat Rogersville 54-24.
Highly-touted Eagles freshman Zan Fugitt (113) got his pins count going by recording falls in 2:57 and :48.
Deagan Fugitt, Gage Sporleder (160) and John Gholson (220) also all posted a pair of pins for Nixa.
Farmington 45, Nixa 30
106: Nate Schnur (F) over Ashlyn Eli (N) (Fall 2:14); 113: Zan Fugitt (N) over Dayton Boyd (F) (Fall 2:57); 120: Peyton Moore (N) over Austin Wadlow (F) (Dec 8-4); 126: Deagan Fugitt (N) over Kyle Crawford (F) (Fall 1:43); 132: Blake Cook (F) over Cole Crahan (N) (Fall 4:42); 138: Drew Felker (F) over Sam Wallace (N) (Fall 1:37); 145: Schmuke Branch (F) over Dylan Carter (N) (Dec 10-4); 152: Colby Vinson (F) over Alexander Bewley (N) (Fall 0:26); 160: Gage Sporleder (N) over Garrett Skaggs (F) (Fall 0:46); 170: Royce Harris (F) over Charles Speake (N) (Fall 5:31); 182: Judd Cunningham (F) over Michael Turner (N) (Fall 1:50); 195: Kael Krause (F) over (N) (Forfeit); 220: John Gholson (N) over Peyton Simily (F) (Fall 0:21); 285: Garrett Davidson (N) over Clayton Barber (F) (SV-1 3-1).
Nixa 54, Logan-Rogersville 24
113: Zan Fugitt (N) over Michael Clark (LR) (Fall 0:48); 120: Peyton Moore (N) over Dylan Hale (LR) (Fall 1:06); 126: Deagan Fugitt (N) over Griffin Swearengin (LR) (Fall 2:36); 132: Dylan Webster (N) over Caleb Forte (LR) (Fall 3:59); 138: Riley Williams (LR) over Cole Crahan (N) (Dec 6-4); 145: Jay Strausbaugh (LR) over Sam Wallace (N) (Fall 3:47); 152: Kit Farran (LR) over Dylan Carter (N) (Dec 7-3); 160: Gage Sporleder (N) over Keaton Christian (LR) (Fall 2:26); 170: Charles Speake (N) over Ryland Hacker (LR) (Fall 3:57); 182: Michael Turner (N) over Gage Meadors (LR) (Fall 4:00); 195: Carson Combs (LR) over Avry Rutherford (N) (Fall 2:35); 220: John Gholson (N) over Adam Reaves (LR) (Fall 4:22); 285: Garrett Davidson (N) over Joey Anderson (LR) (Fall 1:49); 106: Jacob Foster (LR) over Ashlyn Eli (N) (Fall 5:17).
