With a trio of starters from last season opting not to return for Nixa this winter, it’s been refreshing to see Cody Gardner’s progress in his first go-around on the mat at the high school level.
After an 0-4 start to this season, Gardner picked up his second pin while splitting his two matches in the Eagles’ duals with Columbia Hickman and Jefferson City on Thursday.
Gardner pinned Hickman’s Takyan Allen in 1:39 to help Nixa beat Hickman 64-16. The Eagles fell to Jeff City 52-28.
The 138-pound Gardner, who was third at the Lebanon JV Tournament, is happy he gave wrestling a try.
“At first, I mostly wanted to stay in shape for cross country,” Gardner said. “But then I fell in love with wrestling. It’s a lot of fun. It was tough for me at first. I 'toughed' through it. I wanted to make my Mom proud. That’s a biggie for me. My teammates have kept me up. They keep my adrenaline going.”
A sophomore, Gardner looks forward to the next two seasons with optimism he has plenty of room to grow.
“I’m having more confidence than I had at the beginning of the year,” he said. “I’m still learning. There are so many different things to learn. I like that there are unlimited moves. There are moves for this and that and then there are reversals. I feel like I can get better because there are still a bunch of moves I can learn.”
Look out for Gardner in cross country next season, given that he’s now 20 pounds lighter than he was in the fall.
“I had to cut 20 pounds since the beginning of wrestling season,” Gardner said. “That was hard mentally. During cross country season, I didn’t really watch my weight and ate a lot. But during wrestling season I’ve gotten fit. I’ve been watching the food I’m eating. Being more fit will help me a lot with cross country.”
Nixa’s foursome of Zan Fugitt (106), Peyton Moore (1130, Deagan Fugitt (120) and Cole Crahan (126) gave the Eagles four wins in both duals.
Zan Fugitt upped his winning streak to six and improved to 20-3 with a first-period pin and a win by forfeit.
A freshman, Fugitt feels momentum has been on his side after going 8-2 and finishing fifth at the Kansas City Stampede. His losses were to wrestlers from Oklahoma and Tennessee.
“I had heard a lot about that tournament for years before (from his older brother Deagan),” Zan said. “I was excited to go there and wrestle hard. I liked the battle all the way through it and I’m getting better from the matches I lost.”
Fugitt’s lone loss to an in-state opponent was a 5-3 setback against Seneca’s Brady Roark at the Carl Junction Duals. Roark is undefeated.
“I knew he was going to be a tough opponent because I trained with him all summer,” Fugitt said. ‘I was winning 3-1. But I fell on my back at the very end and lost. I'm disappointed I won’t get to face him again this year. I’ll get him next year.”
Moore improved to 20-2, Deagan Fugitt is now 15-5 and Crahan 8-10.
Nixa 145-pounder Dylan Carter improved his record to 13-7 with a sweep of his opponents Thursday. He had a first-period fall and won by a major decision 12-2.
The Eagles are at the Lafayette Tournament this weekend.
Jefferson City 52, Nixa 28
106: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over (JEFFCITY) (For.) 113: Peyton Moore (NIXA) over DeJuan Wallace (JEFFCITY) (Fall 2:00) 120: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Christian Strope (JEFFCITY) (MD 9-0) 126: Cole Crahan (NIXA) over Hunter Walling (JEFFCITY) (Fall 3:07) 132: JOJO Kuster (JEFFCITY) over Connor Swensen (NIXA) (Fall 3:22) 138: Clayton Hurley (JEFFCITY) over Cody Gardner (NIXA) (Fall 0:54) 145: Dylan Carter (NIXA) over Carter Epema (JEFFCITY) (Fall 1:12) 152: Will Kuster (JEFFCITY) over Ty Hartman (NIXA) (Fall 0:11) 160: Will Berendzen (JEFFCITY) over Alexander Bewley (NIXA) (Fall 0:18) 170: Mike Frederichs (JEFFCITY) over Michael Turner (NIXA) (Fall 3:13) 182: Jakil Hays (JEFFCITY) over Charles Speake (NIXA) (Fall 2:19) 195: Dawson Prenger (JEFFCITY) over Peyton Nevels (NIXA) (Fall 2:33) 220: Brent Aulber (JEFFCITY) over John Gholson (NIXA) (MD 11-3) 285: Branon Backues (JEFFCITY) over (NIXA) (For.)
Nixa 64, Hickman 16
113: Peyton Moore (NIXA) over Ethan Barr (HICKMAN) (Fall 1:00) 120: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Hayden Benter (HICKMAN) (Fall 1:19) 126: Cole Crahan (NIXA) over Thomas Hancock (HICKMAN) (Fall 2:37) 132: Cole Harrell (HICKMAN) over Connor Swensen (NIXA) (Fall 5:00) 138: Cody Gardner (NIXA) over Takyan Allen (HICKMAN) (Fall 1:39) 145: Dylan Carter (NIXA) over Aaron Elsasser (HICKMAN) (MD 12-2) 152: Max Neuhaus (HICKMAN) over Ty Hartman (NIXA) (Fall 0:37) 160: Alexander Bewley (NIXA) over Adryan White (HICKMAN) (Fall 1:49) 170: Cameron Cornman (HICKMAN) over Michael Turner (NIXA) (MD 10-2) 182: Charles Speake (NIXA) over Derrick Bechtold (HICKMAN) (Fall 4:18) 195: Peyton Nevels (NIXA) over (HICKMAN) (For.) 220: John Gholson (NIXA) over (HICKMAN) (For.) 285: Garrett Davidson (NIXA) over (HICKMAN) (For.) 106: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over Jacob Huggans (HICKMAN) (Fall 1:15)
