NEOSHO — Ramone Green put himself in rare company Friday as a freshman who has reached the end zone. His first career touchdown run proved to be the game-winning score in Nixa’s 20-6 triumph over Neosho.
Green gave the Eagles a 13-0 lead on a three-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. Earlier on the 72-yard drive, he broke loose for a 55-yard run.
Nixa (2-3) recorded both of its touchdowns in the fourth quarter. After the Eagles recovered a Neosho fumble during a kickoff return, Riley Childs made it 20-0 by scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run.
Nixa’s two touchdowns came less than a minute apart. The Eagles recovered four Neosho fumbles.
Nixa's only scoring through the first three quarters came on a pair of Andrew Anello field goals in the first half. He connected from 23 and 27 yards out, putting the visitors on top 6-0.
Neosho (1-4) didn’t get on the scoreboard until :13 remained in the game.
Nixa’s defense allowed the Wildcats just 97 yards of total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.