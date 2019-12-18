By opening their season with road trips to Columbia and Fayetteville, Arkansas, as well as making the drive to Carthage three times, Josh Mason and his Nixa teammates got to know each other a bit more about each other.
The Eagles spent 17 hours on their bus while logging 1,000 miles over a span of seven days.
“After our third or fourth trip, it kind of got repetitive,” Mason said.
Nixa finally opened at home Tuesday and the Eagles actually got to know each more, thanks to improved ball movement, during a 73-40 rout of Glendale.
“We talked yesterday in practice about reversing the ball from one side to the other,” guard Josh Mason said. “Coach (Jay Osborne) said to put that into action.”
Much to Osborne’s delight, Nixa was patient while looking for an open shot and making the Falcons work defensively. Mason nailed five 3-pointers during his 24-point night.
“We had been doing way too much one pass and shoot or no pass and shoot. That can’t happen,” Osborne said. “Tonight we reversed the ball and shared the basketball. We made the defense guard us from one side of the floor back to the other side. Slowly but surely, we are getting them convinced that moving the ball from one side of the floor to the other and back to the other side is going to benefit our offense.”
After scoring 79 points in its opener, Nixa (4-2) averaged a modest 57 points in four games leading up to Tuesday. The Eagles exploded for 27 points on the Falcons in the third quarter alone.
“We had good ball movement,” forward Kael Combs said. “We like to get other players involved and make five or six passes before shooting.”
Combs netted 17 points. It was quite a home debut for the freshman.
“The energy tonight was crazy,” he said. “I was pretty comfortable, maybe a little nervous. But I felt good. We were happy to be home. Of course, we’re always more comfortable here.”
Combs showed assertiveness while driving to the basket
“Coach told us he was going to let us have some freedom,” Combs said. “He said, ‘Don’t think you can’t take it to the basket or shoot if you’re open.’ He wanted us to have some freedom and that if we think we could take (our defender) to the basket, to take him.”
“He did some nice things,” Osborne said of Combs. “Freshmen sometimes disappear. Tonight, he was focused and played hard. He hit the offensive glass well. He makes things happen.”
“He’s extremely good at getting to the rim and drawing fouls and finishing,” Mason added. “He did that tonight and it worked out.”
Combs put a capper on the night with a dunk in the fourth quarter and seconds later had a chance at a second dunk, but fell just short.
“I was a little tired, so I didn’t get up as high as I can for my dunk and that showed for sure on the second one. I got rim-stuffed,” Combs said. “When I got to the bench, we were all rolling we were laughing so hard about it. But I had an excuse.”
Combs figures he’s going to hear more from his friends about his missed dunk than his dunk.
“They’re going to say congrats on the fist dunk, but for the second one they’re definitely going to say something,” he said. “They already have actually.”
Sparked by Evann Long, Nixa’s defense harassed Glendale, helping put the turbo clock in effect in the fourth quarter. Osborne felt it was his team’s best game defensively, as well.
“They got tired of me complaining about their effort,” he said. “We hadn’t been guarding and rebounding very well. Our first five games, we were coasting. We weren’t playing hard. We made strides in those areas tonight.”
Nixa owns 13 straight wins over Glendale.
“We play well against them, that’s been a pattern,” Mason said.
GLENDALE (40) — Harrell 3 9-9 16, Osborn 0 2-2 2, Clinkenbeard 0 1-2 1, Lowery 2 2-3 7, Hill 4 0-1 8, Crosby 2 0-0 4, Cooper 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 14-17 40.
NIXA (73) — Mason 9 1-2 24, Wofford 4 1-2 13, Jones 1 0-0 2, Long 0 0-2 0, Combs 6 5-6 17, Engelman 4 0-0 8, Ruffin 1 0-0 2, Collard 1 0-0 2, Sorgenfrei 1 0-0 3, Piepmeier 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-12 73.
Glendale 10 12 11 7 - 40
Nixa 17 12 27 17 - 73
3-point goals - Mason 5, Wofford 4, Sorgenfrei, Harrell, Lowery.
