Nixa remained among the COC teams yet to beat Webb City, as the Eagles bowed to the Cardinals 34-0 Friday.
The teams’ series dates back to 1989 and they have played 19 times, with Webb City winning each game.
The Eagles (4-5) were shut out or the first time since their season-opening 35-0 defeat at Carthage.
Quarterback Reid Potts completed 14 of 26 passes for 137 yards. Riley Childs had five receptions for 65 yards.
Safety Kolyn Eli recorded his first interception of the season.
Webb City (8-1) went with backup quarterback Eli Goddard in place of injured Kade Hicks. The Cardinals put up 27 points in the first half and scored on their first possession of the second half, as Goddard threw a pair of touchdown passes.
Webb CIty’s defense posted its fourth shutout.
Of Nixa’s nine regular-season games, six were decided by 11 points or more, with the Eagles going 2-4 in the contests.
Nixa is the No. 3 seed in Class 5 District 6 and will play at Ozark in two weeks.
