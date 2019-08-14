Nixa football coach Rich Rehagen and his players whole-heartedly endorse the school district’s new policy to count participation in extracurricular sports as a P.E. credit.
Throughout their season, the Eagles will leave their classrooms at the end of the school’s seventh hour period at 1:39 p.m. and make their way to their locker room for the eighth hour period.
Practices begin at 2:10 p.m. and typically will end at 5:10 p.m.
In comparison to years past, the Eagles are starting and ending their practices an hour earlier.
“I like it a lot,” said Rehagen, in his 10th season as Nixa’s head coach and 23rd year with the Eagles overall. “It gets us home a little earlier. It’s better for the kids as students. They get home sooner so then they can focus on what they need to get done.”
The players report they agree their new schedule should make it a bit easier to balance their time while playing in a sport, completing homework and having a social life.
“We get to go home and eat with the family,” junior linebacker Riley Childs said. “And we have some time for video games and to do our homework.”
Stephen Ward, also a junior linebacker, can find no wrong with the new policy.
“Honestly, it’s great,” Ward said. “Usually, practices would go until 6:30. Now, we’re getting out of here around 5:30 and then can go home to eat and have time to do stuff later.”
Ward is among the great majority of players enamored with the reality of receiving class credit for playing a sport they dearly love.
“Easy 8,” Ward said with a smile, while referring to practices starting during the eighth hour.
Each Nixa sports program throughout the school year will have the choice to take advantage of the new policy.
