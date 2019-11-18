One of the biggest improvements Nixa made this season was holding onto the football. The Eagles coughed up the pigskin on only four occasions, down from 14 a year ago.
Running backs Alex Wentz, Ramone Green, Kolyn Eli and Jared Spence and fullback Riley Childs combined to carry the ball more than 300 times without a single fumble between them.
“Is that right? I had no idea. That’s unheard of,” coach Rich Rehagen said in delight. “Unbelievable, awesome. That’s quite a deal.”
Wentz was already aware Nixa’s top five rushers went through the season without fumbling away the ball prior to being approached about the subject.
“We’re proud of that,” Wentz said. “Last year, we had a lot of fumbles that changed the course of some games. It seemed like that was a very big emphasis this year. I know it was a big emphasis for me to hold onto the ball, hold on for dear life.”
Wentz pointed to ball-handling drills the Eagles repeated in practices as setting the tone for their flawless ball security on game nights.
“It was a big deal in practices. We always practiced not fumbling,” Wentz said. “Everyone would try to strip the ball out of our hands and we tried our best to hold on. This year, since I’ve been focusing on it, it became more natural for me to cover the ball up.”
Nixa lost four fumbles, after fumbling the ball away a dozen times last season.
“We spent more time on that early in the year and brushed it up as we went,” Rehagen said. “That goes to those kids being prepared, their ball security and attention to detail. They’re strong kids, too. A lot of time it’s also about being strong enough to hang onto the ball once you’re getting hit.”
Both Wentz and Green both carried the ball more than 100 times for 500-plus yards apiece.
“They became a good 1-2 punch down the stretch,” Rehagen said. “Alex had a good, solid year. He did whatever we asked. He blocked, he caught the ball, he carried the ball more some weeks and carried it less some weeks. Ramone really stepped up and has a bright future.”
