Appropriately, Nixa’s Matthew Vorse was rewarded with his time to shine Friday when he put his thinking cap on, kept his head up and slowed himself down.
Vorse is a converted defensive end on his way to a stellar senior season, but showed maybe he could have been a tight end, as well. His interception was among the many highlights in the Eagles’ third straight win, a 41-3 rout of Branson.
Nixa (4-3) owns 11 straight wins over the Pirates (1-6).
Vorse picked off a Pirates pass at the Branson 10-yard line and rumbled five yards with the ball to set up a Nixa touchdown in the Eagles’ 21-point third quarter.
“I saw that they were doing a screen, so I stopped my rush. When he threw it up, I jumped up for the ball and was able to catch it. It was perfect timing,” Vorse said. “I have never done that before. I looked down at my hands and there was a ball in them.
“I had never, ever carried the ball. That was the first time. I do not have good hands. I’m a lineman for a reason.”
“I was surprised. He’s got those lineman’s gloves on, but still caught the ball,” linebacker Riley Childs said. “That was awesome. I feel great for him.”
“Matt had a lineman’s dream,” coach Rich Rehagen added. “That’s a memory of a lifetime for him.”
As Vorse said, his eyes were locked in on the Branson quarterback during his pass rush, allowing him to step in front of the toss. He’s learned the hard way how critical vision and field awareness is, even for a lineman.
“I started off the season good, but toward the middle of the season I had a dip in my discipline,” said Vorse, who entered Friday’s action with five tackles for a loss among his 33 stops on the season. “I started disciplined and following my target. Everything was sound. But then I started going too fast. I wasn’t reading my target. I was just going as hard as I could. You can’t do that. You have to be disciplined.
“(Assistant coach Phil Whickwar) has been on me about keeping my eyes up. You have to read your target. From there, it’s a whole step system.”
“Matt’s got a big motor and will crash in there pretty hard,” Rehagen said. “We tell him to keep his head up and eyes open while he’s going in there. He’s having a nice year.”
A year ago, Vorse started seven games on offense as a guard. Nixa coaches had him shift his focus to defense in the pre-season.
“I was happy and a little sad,” Vorse said of his response to the move. “I like offense. But I was also happy because I like defense better. I get to hit.”
Nixa’s defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown for six straight quarters. Branson running back Jay Hill rushed for 139 yards. That included a 45-yard run on his final carry against backups as the turbo-clock rolled. With Hill being as quick as any running back in the COC, the Eagles were satisfied with the effort against him. Hill was guilty of a fumble in the second half, setting up a Nixa touchdown.
“He was quick and elusive,” Vorse said,. “I know I slipped off of him once or twice.”
“Hill is a dangerous back. You can’t give him much room because he can get going in a hurry,” Rehagen said. “We’ve played solid defense for a while. I’m happy with their effort. It was good team defense, with everyone pursuing and doing their jobs.”
Running back Alex Wentz pointed out the job of offensive lineman Sam Davi that allowed Wentz to break loose for a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“Sam led me through there and I followed him,” Wentz said. “I like to see him pulling in front of me. When the run is on his side, I know he’s going to move his guy. He’s a good rock for our lines, a great leader on both sides of the ball for our linemen.”
Wentz’s season-long 75-yard sprint showed he can mix power with speed. He’s primarily been known as a bruiser.
“Track has helped me get faster,” said Wentz, who qualified for State in the javelin last spring and ran the 100 and was part of Nixa’s 4 x 100 relay. “I can run up the middle and do decent outside when I have guys in front of me helping out.”
Likewise, Childs has primarily been used at linebacker and is averaging more than 10 tackles a game. He got nearly as many carries Friday as he had all season and responded with a pair of touchdown runs.
“I’ve been begging and begging to get the ball,” Childs said. “Tonight they gave it to me and I produced.”
Nixa manhandled Branson while totaling 306 yards rushing. Ramone Green went over 100 yards for the first time.
“Hopefully, we won’t allow any team to key in on any one of (our running backs), “Rehagen said. “We have guys who can do different things.”
The Eagles were averaging less than 10 points a game through the first four weeks of the season, but have scored 82 points in their last three games.
“The last two games have been our best performances of the year offensively,” Rehagen said. “The offensive line is blocking, the kids are making plays and we’re getting some confidence. A lot of good things are happening.”
Nixa 41, Branson 3
Branson 3 0 0 0 - 3
Nixa 14 6 21 0 - 41
Scoring
B - Berumen 36 field goal
N - Wentz 3 run (Mills kick)
N - Wentz 75 run (kick no good)
N - Potts 2 run (Mills kick)
N - Cochran 5 pass from Potts (Mills kick)
N - Childs 9 run (Mills kick)
N - Childs 3 run (Mills kick)
