Nixa is heavy on light weights, so much so that Eagles coach Dustin Martin will match them up with anybody.
“From 106-152 (pounds) or maybe 160 we should be competitive locally and at the state level,” Martin said. “We’re tough in the lower weights. I don’t know how we’re going to do in the upper weights. So, there might be a scenario in which we need to have a lead coming out of the light weights in order to hang on to a win.
"I’m trying to figure out how we’re going to play out as a dual team," he added. "For a dual team, you want a solid core of guys sprinkled throughout your lineup."
Peyton Moore made an immediate impact as a freshman last year, when he compiled a 43-10 record and became the first Nixa freshman to wrestle for a state championship. Moore lost 10-0 in the 106 final.
Deagan Fugitt made State as a sophomore at 113 and was 45-10.
They’ll both move up a weight class in order to make room for Deagan’s younger brother, Zan. Zan won six state youth wrestling championships leading up to this season.
Cole Crahan was 29-18 at 126 last season.
Moore, Deagan Fugitt and Crahan were all COC champions last season.
Ethan Shepherd and Kolyn Eli are back after competing at 138 and 145 last season. Shepherd was 25-20 and Eli 43-15. Eli won a COC title and made his way to State.
Martin has the luxury of quality and quantity at the lower weights. He thinks several backups would be starters at many schools.
“We have two or three guys at each of the lower weights I think could all have the opportunity to start on any given day based off of wrestle-offs,” he said.
Marek Davis leads Nixa at the upper weights. He was a COC runner-up at 182 last season.
“He got a little banged up last season and had a rough-go at Districts,” Martin said.
Michael Turner (170) and John Gholson (220) also figure to be starters.
Martin thinks the Eagles have potential in the upper weights, but recognizes they are thin from 170 on up.
“We fall off a little bit at the upper weights,” he said. “We definitely have some guys in the upper weights. But we don’t have the depth we do at the lower weights and we'll be young at the upper weights.”
Martin has purposely kept the pace a bit slow in practices over the first few weeks.
“We always start slow. It’s a long season,” he said. “We work really hard trying to encourage kids to come out for wrestling and I’m not the kind of coach who is going to try to run them out as far as conditioning to see how many guys quit. I focus on technique and develop them as wrestlers. We still work hard and condition. But a lot of technique has been our focus so far.”
