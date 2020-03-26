Ozark's AJ Elliott, Clever's Allie Clevenger, Spokane's Paige Tate and Chadwick's Stevi Jones each received All-State honors this week from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Elliott is a Class 5 choice, Clevenger a Class 3 pick, Tate a Class 2 selection and Jones a Class 1 choice.
Elliott concluded his Ozark career by joining the Tigers' 1,000-point club in the Class 5 District 10 championship game. He became the first Tiger to reach that milestone since 2018 grad Quinn Nelson.
Elliott finished with 1,004 points.
Around the COC, Willard's Daniel Abreu also was named all-state. On the girls side, Carl Junction's Katie Scott, Branson's Priscilla Williams, Republic's Kaemyn Bekemeier are the COC's all-state choices.
Clevenger, a senior guard, averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. She scored in double figures in all 29 Lady Jays games. She made 70-of-197 3-point attempts (36 percent) and was an 87-percent free-throw shooter (171-of-197).
Clevenger, who finished with 1,902 career points, has given Drury a verbal commitment.
Joining Clevenger as an all-state selection from the Mid-Lakes Conference are Strafford's Logan Jones and Emma Compton. On the boys side, the Mid-Lakes is represented by Fair Grove's David Oplotnik and Skyline's Dax Beem.
Tate, a senior center, averaged 23 points and 16 rebounds this winter. She has signed with Lyon (Arkansas).
Tate is joined as an all-stater by fellow SWCL player Kohnnar Patton, of Blue Eye. On the boys side, the SWCL is represented by Crane's Tyler Campbell.
Jones, a senior guard, averaged 16.8 points a game and made 45 3-pointers this season. She is the Mark Twain Conference;s lone all-stater.
A total of 200 players were named all-state, with 20 boys and girls from each class making up the 10 teams. No first-team designations were made.
