AJ Elliott's entrance to Ozark's 1,000-point club would seem to be three years in the making. The senior center has been a starter for the Tigers the past two seasons and made his varsity debut as a backup his sophomore year.
But Elliott relates, in his estimation, reaching the 1,000-point milestone goes as far back as six years ago. That's when he was introduced to Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer, who warned him to expect plenty of tough love during his prep career.
"He told me that all the way back during seventh-grade tryouts," Elliott said. "From talking to my Dad, I knew it wasn't going to be all good all the time. My Dad told me coach Schweitzer was going to tell me what I was doing wrong and what I was doing right and that I was going to have to accept it, get better and move on."
Elliott has lived up to all expectations. He has to be included on any All-Ozark Team encompassing Schweitzer's six seasons as head coach. He enjoyed an epic 1,000-point celebration, what with the Tigers earning the Class 5 District 10 championship on the same night.
Elliott scored 25 points to up his career total to an even 1,000, as Ozark rallied to beat Glendale 59-53. It ended a District title drought of 12 years for the Tigers.
"I was just happy we won, with it being our first District title since '08," said Elliott, an All-COC First-Team selection last season and a lock to receive the same honor this season. "Now that I think about 1,000 points a little more, it's pretty cool because it's a big number. I never thought I would get there. Still, I was more interested in the win."
Elliott passed along plenty of credit for his milestone.
"I want to thank Coach Schweitzer and the whole coaching staff, my parents and pretty much any coach I've played for," he said. "It's definitely been a big group effort."
Over the years, Schweitzer has marveled at the athleticism and explosiveness Elliott has as a 6-foot-5, 240-pounder. Thus, he has repeatedly challenged Elliott more than any other Tiger.
"I think he cares about what I say and has responded well to me," Schweitzer said. "Sometimes, he's been harder on himself. (Against Glendale), he started out down on himself. He was getting hammered and not much was getting called at the beginning of the game. We went small and I pulled him for a bit in the first half. He finally got going when I put him back in during the second quarter. Because he's a big body, teams are going to play him physical. From the second quarter, he was better at ignoring (non-calls)."
Elliott has heard an earful and then some from Schweitzer. He's been mindful to remind himself what Schweitzer's intentions are. Overall, Elliott gives himself a passing grade on accepting constructive criticism.
