For a team needing good news at the moment, given its three-game losing streak, it’s been encouraging for Ozark that center A.J. Elliott has steered clear of foul trouble.
Elliott, whose foul troubles in the past were typical of most big men in the middle of the action, has not fouled out in a game this season. He doesn’t even lead the Tigers in fouls, having been whistled for 31 fouls in 11 games. Guard Tyler Harmon has a team-high 32 fouls.
It’s been a concentrated effort on Elliott’s part to cut down on his fouls.
“I’ve done my best this year to stay straight up and not hack as much as last year,” Elliott said. “If I’ve got to take a foul to keep a guy from a wide-open layup, I will. But I’m doing my best to stay out of foul trouble so I can say on the floor as much as I can and help my team out.”
Elliott also thinks his fouls are down because he’s not so quick to go for a blocked shot.
“I used to think I could block anything,” said Elliott, who has 15 blocks. “You start to learn that you’re playing against better athletes and maybe not even better athletes, but players who know how to control the ball. So, you’re not going to get the ball, you might get them and get in foul trouble.”
Elliott’s value to Ozark can’t be underestimated. On a team full of interchangeable guards and forwards, he’s their lone legit post man. His contributions have been mostly consistent and he leads the Tigers with averages of 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds a game.
Elliott scored 16 points in Ozark’s 72-49 loss at Bolivar on Tuesday.
“He was aggressive and wasn’t just turning around and shooting,” Tigers coach mark Schweitzer said. “He was making actual post moves.”
The one area of his game Elliott is continuing to try to improve is his free-throw shooting. He was 2-for-7 at the foul line at Bolivar, lowering his free-throw percentage to .531.
He’s optimistic a change in mechanics will help him turn his free-throw shooting around.
“I’ve tried to change my form again,” Elliott said. “I was moving my shot back to the left side of my body. That was making me miss left and right. I’m trying to keep the ball back to the middle. It’s a work in progress. I think they’re going to come. (At Bolivar), I wasn’t missing left or right. I was short and long. It will come. I’ll get it down.”
