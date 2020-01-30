Ethan Shepherd wasn’t able to quite enjoy the classic storybook finish on ‘Senior Night’ he was hoping. But the Nixa 138-pounder earned the mat time he was seeking.
Shepherd, the Eagles’ lone senior, lost by a lone point, 1-0, to Lebanon’s Cole Roark during the Yellow Jackets’ 46-27 win at Nixa on Wednesday.
“I used to take wins and losses as an issue,” Shepherd said. “Now, I’m just so grateful to be out on the mat. Any match I get I’m thankful for. It meant the world to me (to wrestle on ‘Senior Night).”
It was only Shepherd’s eight match on the season, after he came back from a torn ulnar collateral ligament and partially torn radial collateral ligament in his right elbow.
“He had a great summer and I was really thinking he was going to have a great season,” Nixa coach Dustin Martin said. “But he blew up his elbow in November. At the time, we were told it would be a season-ending injury. That was pretty tough to take. But through determination and stubbornness, he was able to come back.
“He’s not where he was in November,” Martin added. “But this match was the first time I saw the old Ethan. In his previous seven matches, he didn’t look like the normal Ethan. You could tell he was coming off an injury. I told him tonight, ‘We can’t worry about (the loss), we’re about getting mat time and getting better."
A week ago against Ozark, Shepherd wilted as his match dragged on. He felt strong to the finish this time around.
“My cardio was not there. I died off,” he said of an 8-3 loss to Ozark's Elijah Maskrod. “It’s been exhausting coming back. My cardio is getting better and I feel a lot better out on the mat now. I didn’t have any problem with cardio whatsoever tonight.”
Shepherd’s injury occurred during a practice when he and his practice partner were grappling and suddenly he was flattened by two teammates who were also grappling.
“The group behind me came flying in and hit the back of my elbow and flattened it out,” Shepherd said. “We’ve got a lot of people this year, so it’s a tight room.
“The doctor told me I was done," he added. "I finally pushed through and got cleared. Right now, I’m not thinking about a surgery (after the season). It’s a possibility. But I’m just thinking of getting cardio back and getting back to where I was.”
Nixa jumped on top of Lebanon 21-0 behind its little big men. Zan Fugitt (106), Deagan Fugitt (120) and Cole Crahan (126) each recorded a fall and Peyton Moore (113) prevailed 6-0.
Lebanon reeled 34 straight points before Nixa’s John Gholson (220) picked up a pin in 4:40. Gholson has had a breakout sophomore season that has seen him compile a 24-11 record.
“His freshman year was pretty average. But he’s a gamer,” Martin said. “He’s very competitive. He’s doing a lot of things right and wants to be a wrestler.””
Gholson paid his dues while facing foes as much as three years older than him last season.
“It was really hard wrestling the bigger guys as a freshman,” he said. “Last year was really about getting a feel for everything for me. All that work I put in is helping me with my game this year.”
Gholson and freshman Garrett Davidson (195) expected to have seniors DeSean Downs and Marec Davis as practice parters this season. Instead, they’ve had to rely on each other.
“You miss them of course, and wish they were in there working with you,” Gholson said of Downs and Davis. “But you’ve got to do with what you’ve got and help your teammates get better. If I can help them get better, that’s going to make me better, too.”
Martin hopes Crahan gained momentum entering this weekend’s COC Tournament, to be held at Joplin. Crahan was a COC champion last yer.
“Cole is a little up and down,” Martin said. “We’re trying to get hm consistent. This was a great match for him.”
Lebanon 46, Nixa 27
106: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over Quentin Long (LEBANON) (Fall 3:45) 113: Peyton Moore (NIXA) over Davis Joiner (LEBANON) (Dec 6-0) 120: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Cole Patton (LEBANON) (Fall 4:56) 126: Cole Crahan (NIXA) over Bo Rosen (LEBANON) (Fall 3:30) 132: Hayden Dearborn (LEBANON) over Wilson Waterman (NIXA) (Dec 5-2) 138: Cole Roark (LEBANON) over Ethan Shepherd (NIXA) (Dec 1-0) 145: Elijah Arl (LEBANON) over Dylan Carter (NIXA) (Fall 5:47) 152: Cade Muscia (LEBANON) over (NIXA) (For.) 160: Trevor Christian (LEBANON) over (NIXA) (For.) 170: Colt Adkins (LEBANON) over Michael Turner (NIXA) (Fall 1:36) 182: Jake Henson (LEBANON) over Charles Speake (NIXA) (Fall 3:17) 195: Landen Smith (LEBANON) over Garrett Davidson (NIXA) (MD 11-3) 220: John Gholson (NIXA) over Logan Berry (LEBANON) (Fall 4:45) 285: Garrett Childers (LEBANON) over (NIXA) (For.)
