For Ozark linebacker Ethan Pritchard, the sun is shining, the skies are blue and birds are chirping.
“I love this time of the year,” the Ozark linebacker said.
The Tigers are fresh from rallying for a 14-13 victory over one rival, Branson, last week, and will face their biggest rival, Nixa, in the Backyard Brawl tonight.
“We’ve all been grinning, looking forward to that one,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard admittedly has had a hard time thinking about anything else but the Backyard Brawl.
“At school, I’m watching (game) film in class,” he said. “I catch myself leaning forward and getting all jittery thinking about the game. I can’t wait. It’s going to be so much fun.”
Players and coaches alike can’t contain their enthusiasm.
“When you think of Friday nights and the pageantry of things, the Backyard Brawl is what Friday night football is supposed to be,” Ozark coach Chad Depee said. “It will be fun, a great atmosphere. Kids on both sides will play hard. It’s always fun to experience that.”
Ozark linebacker Skout Lave learned quickly of the importance of the Backyard Brawl upon moving to Ozark when he was in the sixth grade.
“From the years I’ve played against Nixa, the crowd and student sections have been insane,” Lave said. “Everyone is ready for a good game. I think if we can have good practices all through the week, there’s a good chance we can come out with a ‘W.’”
Since Depee arrived in Ozark in 2016, he’s learned not to take for granted his players will have a good week of practices leading up to the Backyard Brawl. The Tigers are 2-1 versus Nixa under Depee.
“We’ll need to have a great week of preparation and mentally and physically prepared,” Depee said. “I can’t say thats always been the case. They’re high school kids. That’s why we love them. Every day is an adventure. Just like we as adults, they have to make a choice to be focused, try hard and give their best.”
