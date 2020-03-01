Kyle Flavin has endured a season like no other for him. In fact, there are few hoopsters who can relate to the seemingly never-ending string of ankle injuries that has plagued his junior year.
"I've rolled each ankle four times," the Ozark shooting guard said.
By rolling each ankle, Flavin has either twisted or sprained his ankles. By far the most severe sprain occurred in Ozark's victory at Carl Junction on Feb. 14. It forced him to sit out the Tigers' win at Willard four nights later.
"He rolled it pretty good at CJ," coach Mark Schweitzer said.
Flavin has coped with his ankle woes the best he can, accepting the fact such injuries can be all too common on the hardwood.
"It's mainly been my left ankle," Flavin sad. "I've sprained both of them many times (in his career). But it's never been this bad. It is what it is. I tape them to give extra support. For the most part, they're getting better.
"There are a lot of players who have had (reoccurring ankle injuries)," he added. "You've got to push through it. Give it you all and play 100 percent."
Flavin showed he can still shoot lights out by hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter of Ozark's loss at Republic last week. The flurry provided a welcomed boost for Flavin and the Tigers, giving hope he can provide offensive support this week, as Schweitzer's troops travel to Lebanon for Class 5 District 10 action.
Top-seeded Ozark (16-10) takes on Waynesville (12-12) in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"It felt really good," Flavin said of his outburst against Republic. "I was trying to get the team back in the game. We were down by double digits. I was trying to give it everything I can."
"I'm happy for him and excited that he's healthy and hitting some 3s," teammate Ethan Whatley added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.