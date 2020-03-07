A broken ankle in the fall followed up by double-hernia surgery in the winter has limited Nixa kicker Andrew Anello's prep work for the start of his career at Evangel.
After undergoing hernia surgery two weeks ago, Anello is motivated to strengthen his left leg the best he can.
"I was experiencing pain and decided to get it done before going off to college," he said about his hernia surgery. "I'm all healed up, I feel good and am ready to get to it. I'm going to be cranking out a lot of workouts. I'm going to hit the gym and train real hard."
Anello, who is the only Nixa or Ozark football player this school year to sign a letter of intent with a college thus far, said it's a pleasant surprise for him to be playing college ball so close to home.
"At first, I was kind of planning on going away for college and wasn't looking at my options close to home," he said. "When I did, that opened a whole new door for me. I felt like I was getting out of a hole and finding a home. They definitely helped me come out of that hole. I'm super happy to have the opportunity to play there."
Anello's injury-plagued senior season saw him make 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and 11-of-13 extra-point tries. He booted 22 punts for an average of 35.1 yards and 22 kickoffs for an average of 46.7 yards, with nine touchbacks.
Anello's junior year saw him make 3-of-5 field-goal attempts and 14-of-15 extra-point tries. He had 13 touchbacks among his 24 kickoffs and had 30 punts travel an average of 32.6 yards
Anello is the third Nixa kicker in recent years to move on to the college level. Logan Tyler has been at Florida State the past four years and Shelby Harris was at Missouri State from 2013-2017.
