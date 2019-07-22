It’s only natural that Jake Skaggs serves as a leader for Ozark and be one of the Tigers’ captains this season. The senior wide receiver/defensive back was thrust into a leadership role dating back to as long as he can remember.
His father, Justin Skaggs, passed away due to an inoperable brain cancer at the age of 28 in 2007. Jake was 5 years old at the time. His younger sister Abbie, was 3.
“I’ve always been the man of the house and had to take care of my Mom (Tara) and sister,” Jake said. “So, I’ve always had a leadership mentality.”
Jake has memories of his father from when their family lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Justin was a wide receiver for the Utah Blaze in the Arena Football League. It was after Justin endured repeated headaches and stiffness in his neck that MRIs and CAT scans revealed several tumors in the left lobe of his brain.
“They started the chemo and it went downhill from there,” Jake said.
Only two weeks after doctors discovered the tumors, Justin died. The anniversary of his death is June 15.
Justin was originally from Wentzville, starred at Evangel and was signed as an undrafted NFL free agent by the Washington Redskins. He played one game for the Redskins and went on to attend training camps with the San Francisco 49’ers and Tamps Bay Buccaneers. He then played in NFL Europe for the Amsterdam Admirals, before catching on in the Arena Football League first with the Orlando Predators and then the Blaze.
Justin was named the AFL’s Iron Man Of The Year with the Blaze in 2006, when he he had 52 receptions for 665 yards and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 34 tackles and three forced fumbles.
Like his father, Jake wears uniform No. 3. The Blaze retired Justin's jersey number 3 after his death.
Jake takes great pride in playing the same positions as his father and keeps him on his mind.
“It’s been so long that we found one of his VHS tapes that he made of his highlights — it’s pretty awesome to watch,” Jake said. “One of our family’s friends who played with him at Evangel told me he was an awesome player and awesome guy. I always try to follow in my Dad’s footsteps. He’s my biggest role model."
