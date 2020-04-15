Larry Brown has resigned from his posts at Sparta as boys basketball coach and athletic director. But he's far from resigned to an end to his career courtside.
"I'm not retiring," Brown said. "I enjoyed my time at Sparta and am thankful for it. I'm leaving for personal reasons.
"I'm hopeful for a return to coaching," he added. "I don't know what the future holds."
Brown has served as a head coach or an assistant for 23 years. He's also held the title of athletic director at three schools.
Brown's tenure at Sparta began in 2013. He led the Trojans to a record of 97-91 in seven seasons. This past season, they were 13-14 overall, 3-4 in the SWCL and ousted in a Class 2 District 10 semifinal by eventual state champion Hartville.
Sparta's best stretch under Brown included back-to-back 18-10 records in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
In five seasons as head coach at Spokane from 2008-13, Brown compiled a 76-47 record.
Brown also was a head coach at a private school in Florida and at Baptist Bible College and was an assistant at Rogersville.
In addition to Sparta, current head coaching vacancies around southwest Missouri include Bradleyville, Reeds Spring and Pierce City.
