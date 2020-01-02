It was a year ago this week that Ozark coach David Brewer once again put a Putt in his rotation.
Freshman Moriah Putt was promoted from the Lady Tigers’ jayvee to the varsity to start 2019 following the Pink & White Lady Classic. Her older sisters, Mikayla and Macey, were both celebrated players for Brewer.
It wasn’t too long after Brewer was hired by Ozark in 2013 away from Strafford that he first met Moriah. She was a presence at games as a third-grader while cheering on Mikayla and Macey.
“I was talking to (assistant coach Brandon Clift) the other day how I remember this little kid in the third grade with these big feet coming up to say 'Hi' to me,” Brewer said.
Moriah appears on track to reaffirming the Putts as the first family of Lady Tigers hoops. The 5-foot-9 sophomore front-line performer is making steady contributions and showing flashes of her vast potential. She had a season-high 12 points against Cape Notre Dame at the SEMO Border Challenge.
Naturally, there are comparisons to her sisters, mostly Macey since she, too, played the post. Mikayla was a guard.
“No disrespect to the other two because they were both great players for us, but I really feel Moriah has a chance to be the best,” Brewer said. “I hate to use the word, ‘best,’ because they had great careers for us. But Moriah has a high upside. She can play inside and outside and rebound well, too. We’ll see how she progresses.”
“My freshman year, I played with Mikayla and Macey and now I get to play with Mo,” senior guard Madi Braden said. “She’s got a lot of potential. She helps us tremendously on offense and defense. She blocks out well and gets to the basket. She’s a matchup problem for teams.”
It’s no coincidence Moriah is comfortable in the paint and the perimeter.
“I think I’m a little bit of both of them and I’m trying to be a threat all the way around,” Moriah said while comparing herself to her sisters. “When we were little, we’d play one-on-one in our driveway. They pushed me a lot. I would always compare myself to them to try to get to the level they were at. Seeing them play at such a high level pushed me to be the player I am today.”
Looking back on her debut last season, Moriah admittedly was on edge trying to contain her nerves.
“They thought they needed a little more size last year, so they added me to the bench,” Putt said. “It was all kind of a blur last year. I’d dreamed of (playing in high school) ever since I was a little kid. It was surreal, really exciting. I didn’t get a lot of playing time. What I got, I played really hard, or at least I tried.”
She’s at ease this season.
“I thought I would still be nervous at the beginning of this year,” Putt said. “But I feel like I fit in and the girls have took me in really good.”
Putt, who quit volleyball this year to solely focus on basketball, could be on the verge of making bigger contributions. She didn’t back down against mighty Oklahoma City Classen SAS and learned some things about herself in the White Division championship game at the Pink & White Lady Classic.
Macey, who is playing volleyball at Arkansas State, was on hand for the tourney.
“The first half, I think (Classen) got to me a little bit," Putt said. "But in the second half I went out there with the intention of blocking them out even harder. I was trying to be a step better than I was in the first half.”
