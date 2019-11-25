It’s worth noting three of Nixa’s leaders on offense and defense either got a late start in their football career or had a stretch up to three years In between games.
Defensive end DeSean Downs, a senior, didn’t strap on shoulder pads for the first time until he was a junior. Linebacker/running back Alex Wentz, also a senior, first played football when he was in the eighth grade. Wide receiver Ethan Long played in junior high, but was a spectator as a freshman, sophomore and junior, before returning to the gridiron as a senior.
Downs topped Nixa with 13 tackles for a loss and four QB sacks, Wentz rushed for a team-high 638 yards and Long led the Eagles with 38 catches for 639 yards.
Long hopes they can start a trend.
“People think if you don’t play football growing up, you can’t ever play,” Long said. “I feel like you can always give it a chance and see how it goes. I had a lot of fun this season and I’m glad I came out. I’m super happy with how the season went.
“I gained a lot of relationships with people on the team and the coaches,” he added. “There are so many hours you put in and so much goes into it. You really form a bond with everyone. Winning or losing, honestly, I had fun.”
Coach Richard Rehagen said he and his staff are always willing to help newcomers develop.
“Those kids who aren’t afraid to get after it, we’ll take as many of them as we can,” Rehagen said.
Long adds he feels by playing football he will see dividends in basketball and baseball.
“Every sport contributes to your athleticism,” he said. “They make you stronger in different ways. I feel like the more you do, the better you will be in every sport.”
STRONG FINISHER: Ozark junior linebacker Elijah Maskrod played at his best in the Tigers’ final two games against Carthage in Week Nine and Nixa in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal.
Maskrod garnered 23 tackles, including one tackle for a loss and one QB sack in those two contests. In Ozark’s first eight games, he had five tackles.
COC TRIFECTA: The COC could be on track for three state champions. Joplin has advanced to the Class 6 final, while Carthage is in the Class 5 semifinal round and Webb City in the Class 4 semifinals.
Joplin (13-0) meets DeSmet (13-0) on Saturday at Mizzou’s Faurot Field in Columbia. The Eagles beat Ft. Zumwalt West 41-20 this past weekend.
Carthage (10-2) will travel to Ft. Zumwalt North (12-0) on Saturday. The other Class 5 semifinal pits Jackson (12-0) at Staley (10-2).
Webb City (12-1) will host Ladue Horton Watkins (12-1) on Saturday. The other Class 4 semifinal features Platte County (10-3) at St. Mary’s 11-2).
