Abby Ford enjoyed one of the better freshman seasons in Ozark history a year ago. She batted .459 on her way to earning All-COC First-Team honors. Her 39 hits put her on a pace in which she eventually could challenge Caitlin Chapin’s school-record 168 career hits.
All the while, Ford didn’t exactly have trust in her left foot. She played with a stress fracture in the foot.
“I was in some pain,” Ford said. “It got better because I was doing a lot of treatment in physical therapy. But I was a little slower last year.”
Fully recovered for her upcoming sophomore season, the left-handed, slap-hitting, lead-off dynamo is eager to run with reckless abandon and be nothing short of a daredevil on the base paths.
She’s playing with confidence in her feet, after playing with no pain during soccer season in the spring.
“I think I’ve gained my speed back,” Ford said. “I feel more confident I’ll be able to help my team more. I like to be aggressive on the base paths.
“I was pretty much good for soccer season,” she added. “I got faster during soccer season. Taking the winter off allowed me to be 100 percent again.”
Coach Jimmy Nimmo is confident Ford will hit .400-plus again. He is particularly looking forward to seeing what kind of range a healthy Ford will be able to show off defensively in center field.
“She will cover a lot of area for us in center field,” he said.
Looking back on her freshman campaign, Ford is proud of what she accomplished against older players while not completely healthy.
“I did a lot better than I expected to,” she said. ‘I gained confidence playing with older girls. Having that confidence boost, I’m excited to see what I can do this season.
“I’v’e always been super competitive. I think I got more competitiveness in me as I’ve played more softball against higher competition.”
Ozark opens its season with straight home games against Jefferson City on Friday, followed by West Plains and Columbia Rock Bridge next week.
