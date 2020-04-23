Upon becoming Sparta's new boys basketball coach earlier this week, Deric Link drew links from his past at Fair Play and his future with the Trojans that have him in an optimistic mode.
Link likes that he's taking over a program from a veteran coach the likes of former Sparta coach and A.D. Larry Brown.
"It’s very similar (to my start at Fair Play) by the fact that I’m following another great coach. At Fair Play, I was following a Hall of Fame coach in Lynn Long," Link said. "Coach Long had prepared those kids well. I was able to take the kids from where they were and build. I wasn’t starting from scratch. I feel the same way going to Sparta. Following a great coach like coach Brown, I know I’m not going to have to start at the very beginning.
"As soon as this job came open, I was excited about it, but a little tentative because I have a good relationship with coach Brown," he added, while referring to Brown resigning from his post. "I respect everything about him. Following a guy like coach Brown, there is a lot of pressure, but a lot of comfort. I know the kids there have been taught the right things. I’m going to help those kids grow and become better."
During Link's junior and senior years of his playing career at Fair Grove, he played for Tim Brown, whose father is, you guessed it, Larry Brown.
Naturally, father and son share many of the same coaching philosophies and in turn, Link carries on some of the same coaching principles he learned from Tim Brown. That was evident when Fair Play and Sparta met each of the past two seasons at the Walnut Grove Tournament. Link and the Hornets beat Larry Brown and the Trojans in both matchups.
"We joked around about changing the calls of some of our plays because we run a lot of similar stuff," Link said. "Then, we said, ‘What the heck, it doesn’t matter.’ What coach Brown taught (Sparta players) is similar to what I teach. So, the kids will have familiarity, which is really good."
Link was 35-21 in two seasons at Fair Play. He led the Hornets to the Class 1 District 7 championship this year, after the Hornets entered the post-season 13-11. They were ousted at Sectionals by Green Ridge.
"We came out of the Walnut Grove Tournament 7-2," Link said. "Then, our schedule got a lot tougher. We had a good group of guys and wanted to challenge them. We played very good opponents, some Class 2 and Class 3 schools down the stretch. That prepared us for the stretch run."
Prior to Fair Play, Link was an assistant one season at Marshfield.
Link, a 2013 Fair Grove grad, reports he has known he wanted to be a basketball coach for as long as he can remember. His father, John, coached for nine years at Silex, Bolivar and Salem. Other mentors for Deric growing up included veteran hoops coaches Mike Wilson and former longtime Ozark assistant Kevin Armstrong.
But come college, Link played baseball at Evangel.
"It was a tough decision and an easy one at the same time," he said. "I didn’t have a ton of offers for basketball. I was better at baseball than basketball. Baseball came easier to me and was where I thought I could go the farthest. I didn’t want to go somewhere for basketball and not play."
Having coached against Sparta, Link has some recollection of the Trojans. But, of course, he had no idea at the time he would be coaching them in the future.
"I hear they’re young," he said. "I know they’re graduating a few seniors who had a big impact, but the main core is pretty young and at the junior high level they’ve been successful."
Link adds reports he's received of Sparta's strong sense of ownership for all things Trojans and Lady Trojans made the job appealing to him.
"There’s a great tradition at Sparta," he said. "They love their basketball. It’s something they rally around. The community really gets behind the school. I played baseball (at Evangel) with a guy from Sparta and he told me about the support they have there. There’s a lot of pride at the school. Walking through the halls on my tour, I could see the pride they have."
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Link has not been able to meet the Trojans. He's hopeful they have the chance to get acquainted by playing summer ball.
"That’s all I’ve been thinking about since I accepted the job," Link said. "Will we get to the point of normal? If not, what is it going to be like, as far as trying to get to know the kids as much as possible and build relationships?
"The future is bright," he added. "There is work to do. That’s the fun of it. There’s an opportunity to grow and be a part of it. You fall in love with working, success starts to come and you build a foundation."
